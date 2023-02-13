Desperate propaganda can’t derail our momentum — Obi-Datti

.

…dismiss petition alleging inducement of clerics

…says candidates unassailable lead worries opponents

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obi-Datti Media Office has said the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, remains unfazed by the heightened desperation of his opponents to fatally injure his high-rising political profile with propaganda, outright falsehood and physical attacks on supporters in some states of the federation.

This, the office said, is hinged on the fact that the LP candidate, his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Babba-Ahmed as well as party supporters, have their eyes fixed for on the ball which is victory at the February 25th presidential elections.

This was contained in a media release, in Abuja, on Sunday.

It read in part, “Recall that on February 6, 2023, the Obi-Datti Media Office acting on credible intelligence alerted the nation of a grand design to fatally injure the high-rising political profile of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi with what they called a ‘killer punch’ propaganda material.

“We hinted that the so-called ‘killer punch’ will come in various forms, including but not limited to a documentary portraying Obi in various negative lights.

“Circulating in social media this weekend is another blackmail stuff against the LP candidate purported to indicate that he gave out the sum of two billion Naira to Christians under the umbrella body of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Catholic Bishops Conference and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to induce them.

“The petition is said to have been signed by one Pastor Frank Onwumere of the Dominion Center International based in Okigwe, Imo state. Obi-Datti Media feels the institutions so mentioned in the write-up have enough instruments to tackle such cheap extortion.

“Obi-Datti Media Campaign office knows it as a fact that you cannot be in front of a political competition and not get roughen, especially if you are in the race with morally bankrupt persons.

“That is why we will continue to be amused by the desperation of some opponents to search for faults on the front-running Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, and the apparent frustration of not finding any.

“The LP standard bearer has remained the most searched and fact-checked one among the four top Presidential candidates for obvious reasons. He is the only one running an issue-driven campaign and therefore, provoking intellectual conversations.

“But as Election Day draws nearer and the victory of their ‘unwanted’ Obi looks real, the anger and frustration of some dubious characters have increased.”

The release further read, “We are even beginning to notice some state of despair which is resulting in senseless violence and blackmail all aimed at distracting and removing the candidate’s eyes already glued to the ball.

“Our mission in the Obidient Movement this day is to alert and warn discerning minds, especially those desirous to see a new Nigeria emerge through Peter Obi to ignore and treat as thrash any doctored and faked items on Obi.

“Anything they are bringing now after their long fruitless search is concocted to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the candidate and should be disregarded.

“Obi-Datti Media is proud to insist that the LP standard bearer and his running mate remain the best product in the market for the much-needed political leadership in the country at this time.

“And to state without any fear of contradiction that they stand out untainted and possess the prerequisite qualities needed to rescue this troubled land.

“Indicators from the Obi-Datti strategy room show that many more blackmails have been lined up in the coming days in a desperate move to drag down the man generally accepted as the right man for the job.

“The public should therefore have their eyes permanently glued to the ball and refuse to be distracted by any antics because all the devious acts will give way to reason and justice and Nigeria will be successfully taken back from them and reset for greatness.”