Desist from negative religious gatherings – Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo

Nigerian singer and producer, Timi Dakolo, has urged Nigerians to stay away from any negativity gatherings all in the name of religion.

The renowned singer, who took to his Instagram page to give this advise to Nigerians, also warned them to be extremely careful with the kind of religious gatherings they attend as well.



According to the singer, God did not create anyone and envelope the same person that He created in sufferings and curses, adding that God is love.



“Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things. God didn’t create you and envelope you in sufferings and curses. God is love. God loves you,” he wrote.



The singer had earlier advised Nigerians to be mindful of people they allow to lay hands on them for prayers.



He warned parents not to allow people to lay hands on their kids if they had been careless with themselves in the past.



Dakolo is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer, known for his top-notch vocalist.

He stood out in 2007, thanks to Idols West Africa, the reality TV show where he ended up as the winner.



He has been dubbed ‘the golden voice of Africa’ by 16-time Grammy Award-winning Humberto Gatica (Michael Buble, Michael Jackson, Celine Dion) and now Nigerian sensation.



In 2011, he released his debut album, ‘Beautiful Noise,’ which received positive reviews and contained ardent songs and heartfelt tunes. “Merry Christmas, Darling”.



Timi’s second album, is a wonderful collection of heartfelt Christmas carols backed by the London Symphony Orchestra.



The singer’s unusual voice is combined with some of the finest classical tunes ever written in “Merry Christmas, Darling.”



On digital media, his single “Everything (Amen),” which was released in February 2021, has gotten millions of plays.



The renowned singer has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the entertainment industry in numerous ways.



He is married and his union is blessed with three kids.