Demolition: Why Lagos govt must compensate landlords — Monarch

THE Oniworo of Iworo-Awori kingdom, in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, Oba Oladele Kosoko, has urged the Lagos State government to compensate landlords whose buildings were demolished for the reconstruction of the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The monarch, in a statement, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to give the issue urgent attention for the sake of credibility, particularly as the general elections draw near.

Oba Kosoko was responding to groaning from affected landlords over the failure of previous administrations in the state to pay compensation, since 2008, when buildings and other structures were pulled down for the reconstruction of the expressway.

The statement reads: “It is worrisome that owners of the property, demolished along the expressway, since 2008, are yet to be compensated.

“A similar experience is the Iworo Awori community in the Olorunda Local Council Development Area, where buildings were demolished in 2017 during the construction of Phase 2 of the Iworo-Ajido-Imeke-Ilado-Aradagun roads.

“It would be a great relief for those affected if the fund for compensation is released within the period of the coming elections and another plus to our winning streak.”