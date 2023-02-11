Delta: Oborevwori will defeat Omo-Agege in Udu – Joseph Choja

The Councillor representing Desiec ward 4 in Udu local government of Delta state Hon Joseph Choja has boasted that PDP Governorship Candidate in Delta Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will defeat the Governorship Candidate of the APC in Delta state.



He stated this during the PDP unit to Unit Campaign in the Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to Joseph Choja, PDP supporters in Udu recently collapsed the APC structure which now made them unpopular and incapable of winning elections in Udu.



He noted that the PDP-led administration in Delta State has been beneficial to the Udu people over the years and the only way to pay them back is by making sure PDP wins massively.



Choja while commending the Governor of Delta State and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Sen Ifeanyi Okowa said the Governor is a gift to Delta State and Deltans can’t afford to miss the opportunity of having him as Vice President.



He commended the Council Chairman Hon Jite Brown over his track records at the council noting that Jite’s administration as Chairman has been impactful to the Udu people and that is why Jite is needed to be at the State House of Assembly.



“2023 election is a walkover for the PDP in Udu local government.



“We have been on the streets campaigning to our people on the need to vote massively for the PDP and they have all accepted us as a result of PDP antecedents in the local government.



“APC can’t win any election in Udu because they have been a big disappointment to the people.



“The few supporters they used to have are now in the PDP and we are sure of overwhelming victory.



“As a Councillor that is close to the people, I know they won’t disappoint us on election,” he said.