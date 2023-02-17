Delta Guber: Oborevwori assures teachers of better deal

By Festus Ahon

Delta State PDP Gubernatorial Candidate for 2023 general elections, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, assured teachers in the state of a better deal if elected Governor in the March 11th, 2023, governorship election.

Speaking during an interactive session with members of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT in the State, Oborevwori said; “a well-structured and efficient educational system is critical to nation-building and sustainable development”, adding that “experts agreed that human resources constitute 65% of national development, while infrastructure and natural resources make up 10% and 25% respectively.

“Teachers play a crucial role in this process since they are largely responsible for the development of a nation’s human resources. They are next to the family unit when it comes to imparting the right knowledge, skills, and values imperative for national development.

“In the words of Sir John Adams, a Scottish education scholar, ‘a teacher is a maker of man. He is the foundation of all education, and thus of the whole civilisation of mankind, present and future. No national reconstruction is possible without the active cooperation of the teacher.

“My meeting with you today (Thursday) is in recognition of the invaluable role of the teacher as a critical stakeholder in nation-building. As you know, I am aspiring to be the Governor of Delta State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“I have set forth my social contract with Deltans under my M.O.R.E agenda, which is an acronym for Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms, and Enhanced peace and security. The M.O.R.E agenda comprises programme priorities that will advance Delta to the next level of growth and prosperity.

“I have served this state in various capacities, starting from the grassroots as a local government councillor. I also worked in the executive arm in two previous administrations as Special Assistant and Special Adviser before being elected to the House of Assembly in 2015, to represent the good people of Okpe State Constituency.

“By the grace of God, I have the singular honour of being the longest-serving Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. Under my stewardship, the House has forged a strong partnership with the executive arm of Government to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.

“This brings me to the matter of the presidential elections taking place less than ten days from today. Our amiable and hardworking Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is on the ballot as the Vice-Presidential candidate of our party. The NUT, I know, has had an excellent working relationship with Governor Okowa.

“He has been a listening, caring, and compassionate governor determined to improve a lot of our teachers. Not long ago, the Governor released the sum of N5 billion for the payment of pension arrears to local government retirees, many of whom are teachers.

“In addition, the Governor has set up a committee headed by the Head of Service to facilitate a bond arrangement to accelerate the payment of pension arrears and discussion is ongoing with ARM ASSET COMPANY in that regard.

“I think the current administration deserves commendation for its untiring efforts to clear the backlog of pension arrears, which was over N86 billion when Governor Okowa assumed office. I know that a total of 79 billion has been released for accrued rights pensions settlement and 10% employer contributions to serving workers’ Retirement Savings Accounts between May 2015 to January 2023.

“Furthermore, this administration subsidises the local government councils with N500 million monthly to pay retirees even though it is the duty of the various councils to pay, being their employers.

“One of my priorities, if elected Governor, is to continue the process and ensure that the backlog of pension arrears is cleared within the shortest possible time.

“If elected the next Governor of the state, I will also prioritise, the following in the basic education sector; teaching excellence through training and retraining of teachers; periodic curriculum revision to ensure that the learning process incorporates digital literacy, online learning, critical thinking skills, independent learning skills, teamwork and leadership skills.

“Carry out a comprehensive audit of physical infrastructure in our primary and secondary schools within 100 days of assuming office to enable us to know where there are gaps and respond accordingly; continuous recruitment of teachers to address staff shortages in schools, and enhanced welfare package for teachers so that they will be motivated to put in their best and reduce their distractions to the minimum.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of NUT in the State, Comrade Titus Okotie, commended Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for the opportunity to interact with teachers, saying teachers would partner with him and urged him to carry teachers in the state along in his administration if elected Governor.