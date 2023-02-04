Delta Guber: I’ll address housing deficit for civil servants — Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate and APC governorship candidate for the 2023 elections in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has promised to address the problem of housing deficit for civil servants in the State, if elected Governor.

Omo-Agege who made the promise in Ward 9, Oshimili South Local Government Area during his ward-to-ward campaign rally, said he would not only complete all uncompleted civil servants housing estates in the State but would construct more and allocate to workers in the State in the first two years of his administration.

Saying such move would crash the high cost of house rent in Asaba and its environs, Omo-Agege, flanked by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi and other leaders of the party, said; “I am committing to fund and complete any uncompleted project in Delta North if there is any. Asaba as a State Capital will wear a new look. It’s a civil servants town, so, it should look like it.”

He also promised to offset pensioner’s and civil servants promotion arrears within his first six months in office as Governor, noting that “civil Servants are the bedrock of any Government and without them, the government cannot work effectively”.

“I want to restate that given the amount of money that has come to the State which is about N4.3 trillion, what is on the ground is not commensurate to it”.

Speaking further, Omo-Agege promised to review school fees in the State tertiary institutions downward, saying; “there will be hope for students to get employed after graduation because my administration will create enabling environment for investors to do business here thereby creating jobs for youths”.

While promising to award road projects to Julius Berger in the State “to do quality roads in Delta State as they are doing in Rivers, Ebonyi and some other states”, he said; “I will make them employ or hire Deltans to do their work and thereby creating jobs for our youths.

“Julius Berger can only bring in outsiders if only they can convince me that there is no Deltan that is qualified for that particular job.”