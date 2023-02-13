Delta guber: Former MEND Commanders adopt Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI – FORMER Leaders of Niger Delta Freedom Fighters have adopted the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori ahead of the election as the next Governor of the State.

This position was contained in a communique signed by Josiah Oyakonghan aka Commander Oyimi, Chairman (MADND, Sokere Ekpos, Secretary General (MADND) and Freeborn Ochuko alias Pressure, PRO (MADND) after a meeting in Warri.

The statement read, “We, the former commanders of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) and ex-militant leaders (hereinafter referred to as “Delta Squad”), held our meeting in Warri, Delta State on February 10, 2023;

“After recognizing the more than 3 gubernatorial candidates of Delta State election that is fixed for March 11, 2023, hereby endorse, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the right person to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Affirming through our marathon meeting held on the 10, 02-2023 in Warri, as former warlords of the defunct MEND and leaders and followers of MADND endorse Sheriff Oborevwori for Governor through the following reasons of resolutions:

“Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is a grassroot politician, and he is apparently close to Deltans, and Deltans will thrive and survive with him as Governor.

“Recalling, the multiplicity of the State, you need someone to manage such a diversity; hence, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori a Deltan, who is known for his street credibility will build-bridges of peaceful-coexistence amongst tribes, and aggressively pursue his MORE Agenda. For the sake of emphasis, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori knows the peculiarity of challenges in Delta State, and he will address these challenges bit by bit as a problem solver.

“Recalling also the decision to endorse Mr. Oborevwori is as a result to his clear vision and plans for Deltans and indeed the State’s physical development as encapsulated in his MORE Agenda.

“More importantly, as a people one of our core reasons why we fought for the total liberation of the Niger Delta, was as a result to the continuous marginalization of our people, and we cannot support what we have been agitating against.

“Thus, we equivocally throw our weight behind, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori because; Mr. Oborevwori’s constituency in Delta Central has never produced a Governor, since the creation of Delta State.

“To clearly reiterate our position once again, as a group we have been fighting against oppression and we would not be mute when oppression is reigning over freedom. So, as a group we strongly endorse Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori because the region where he comes from in Delta Central, has been oppressed like the Ijaws in Delta State whom had been equally denied Governor by those who claim to be owners of Delta.

“We, therefore, appeal to every freedom fighter or agitator in Delta State to vote for Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for Governor; while also urging Mr. Governor in waiting not undermine Ijaw people’s quest for Governor nor development when he assumes office.” It added.