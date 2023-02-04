Delta Govt flays Warri NBA over misleading statement on judge’s appointment

Charles Aniagwu

Delta State Government, on Saturday, condemned the false and misleading statement by the Nigerian Bar Association, Warri Branch, accusing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of truncating the appointment of Judges in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu in a statement in Asaba, said the Warri Branch’s statement was a gross misrepresentation of the facts and undermines the reputation of a respected organization like the NBA.



“We are disappointed by the utter disregard for truth displayed by the Warri Branch and their irresponsible handling of sensitive information.



“With regards to the appointment of Judges, the Delta State Government would like to make it clear that:

“The National Judicial Council (NJC) has not screened or cleared the candidates for appointment to the Delta State Judiciary, as stated in the false NBA statement.

“The timing of the NJC’s scheduled visit to Delta State on Monday, February 6, 2023, is determined solely by the NJC and not by the Delta State Government, contrary to the misleading information provided by the NBA.



“The Governor has not truncated the judicial appointment process, as accused by the NBA Warri Branch. On the contrary, the Governor approved the purchase of vehicles and the renovation of quarters for the Judges, demonstrating his commitment to the administration of justice.



“The KIA vehicles referred to in the false NBA statement were purchased directly by the Judiciary, in accordance with the Judicial Financial Autonomy Law in the State, and not by the Executive arm of Government, as alleged.



“The Delta State Government did not demolish the High Court in Warri, as falsely insinuated in the NBA statement,” he said.



Aniagwu further said the State Government remained unwavering in its commitment to the administration of justice and is actively implementing legislative reforms aimed at improving the criminal and civil justice system.