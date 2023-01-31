By Etop Ekanem

The Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Maver Sylvester Avworo, weekend, assured the good people of Delta Central of his commitment to provide quality and transformational representation if elected as senator to represent them at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

The Delta central candidate, Avworo, who gave this assurance during his flag-off ceremony at Okpara Inland, Ethiope East local government area, Delta state, said hundreds of persons across Delta central will be on monthly stipends, mostly the olds to reduce the level of economic hardship in the land if elected.

Avworo said he would attract federal projects and initiate bills that would transform the lives of Deltans, promising that he will ensure he surpassed the achievements of his predecessors and that he would carry out his roles and duties with all sense of responsibility and accountability.

He explained that he would not alienate himself from the people, rather he would engage them in quarterly meetings and interactive sessions to know what is their needs, their challenges and other issues bothering on the existence of his constituency, so as to use legislative means as a way of proffering solutions to some of these problems.

Avworo emphasized that for the purpose of fairness and equity, Ethiope East should be allowed and supported like she has done to other constituencies to produce the senatorial member, to also support Ethiope East to produce the next senator of the national assembly to represent Delta central senatorial district.

He pointed out that Sapele, Okpe and Uvwie federal constituency had in the past produced senators late David Dafinone, Efeakeya and Eradajaye, while in Ughelli North, South and Udu have produced late Brume, Pius Ewherdo, Felix Ibru, Sen. Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, incumbent Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Ethiope West having produced Chief Ighoyota Amori as senator and Chief James Onanefe Ibori as governor.

He called on all well-meaning Urhobo men and women to throw their weight behind his candidature of Mr. Maver Sylvester Avworo as this will strengthen the principle of zoning and equal representation within the Dela central senatorial district.

The national chairman of the party, represented by the South-South Vice chairman, elder Festus Igbenoba, Delta North senatorial candidate, Mr. Kenneth Gbandi and all Delta Central chairmen promised to deliver all the party candidates from the state House of Assembly to presidential in the February 25th and March 11th general elections.