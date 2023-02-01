Hon. Isioma Theodora Ndah, the House of Representatives Candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency under the All Peoples Grand Alliance, has kicked off House to House campaigns as part of strategy to clinch victory ahead of the general elections.

Ndah who spoke to newsmen during the Flag-off, said her house to house campaign initiative is meant to change the narrative and to ensure that constituents feel involved in the election process.

Walking from house to house and shop to shop campaign around her Federal constituency, Ndah said her campaign rides on the ideal of inclusiveness in all ramification.

She urged electorates to support and vote for candidates who are accessible and who understand their true yearnings hinged on human capital development infrastructure.

Some of the electorates who were asked how they felt, disclosed with excitement that for the first time, a candidate is seen canvassing for votes which they described as a sign of humility.

“She is hearing from the masses and now understands the pain of one vote.

By the grace of God she will win but must not forget the ladder through which she climbed to the top.” an electorate, Mr Eze Nmadu stated.