………..Begins Distribution of over 1000 Aprons to traders across Various Markets In Ndokwa Nation.

Youths of Ndokwa Nation under the Aegies of Ndokwa Youths Leaders Assembly NYLA has today commenced the First Phase of Distribution of Aprons to Market Women in Both Eke Modern Market Kwale and Ashaka Market in Ndokwa West and East Local Government Areas.

The Group through the Board of Trustee Chairman Engr. Michael Anoka said the group decided to embark on the exercise as part of its contribution towards the ongoing campaigns of the PDP and all its Candidates for the 2023 General Elections.

Engr. Michael Anoka during the distribution and sensitisation exercise urged the traders at both markets visited to vote for the PDP and all its Candidates from the Presidential to the State House of Assembly Elections, maintaining that the PDP remains the only Viable Option that will put Nigeria Back on the right Path of economic Progress and Prosperity.

Fielding questions from the Press shortly after the exercise at Ashaka Ndokwa East LGA, the President General of NYLA Comr. Trevor Chuks Ilide as well as the Vice President Hon Chidi Oji called on the people of Ndokwa Nation to come out en masse and support the PDP in the Forthcoming General Elections.

They revealed that the decision of NYLA to Pitch a tent with the PDP despite being a non Political Organisation was a result of the Credibility and Competent nature of individuals standing Election under the PDP platform.

They both gave assurance that the group will mobilise more support for the PDP across the nooks and crannies of Ndokwa Nation, as the Victory of the Party is of Great concern to the group.

At the two LGAs visited, the market women expressed delight with NYLA over the Aprons given to them, as they assured of their Unwavering Commitment and readiness to vote PDP 5/5 in the Forthcoming General Elections.