Delta 2023: Go and vote your choice candidates, NBA tells Deltans

…holds interactive session for guber candidates

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI – THE Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Warri Branch has urged Deltans to come out and cast votes for candidates of their choice in the coming election.

The NBA led by Chief Oghenero Okoro Esq made the call in a chat with newsmen shortly after it held an interactive meeting with the 2023 gubernatorial candidates in Delta State.

The session held at the Royale Park hotel inside NPA Estate along airport road Warri.

The NBA Chairman represented by his Vice Chief Kelvin Agbroko said, “The message of NBA to Deltans is to play the game according to rules.”

He said Deltans should vote for candidates they know can serve their interests.

Agbroko also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to conduct a free,fair and credible election without bias as well as ensure that all votes count in the election which has been slated for Saturday, February 25.

According to the Agbroko,”We have passed the stage where elections are manipulated. Let it be one man, one vote. Let our votes count and we want our votes to count in this election.”

He explained that the interactive session was organized for the gubernatorial candidates in the State to enable them tell the Bar what their plans are for the judiciary when they eventually win the election.

“What they will do with the judicial infrastructure that’s in the State of decay in the State. The issue of judicial autonomy whether they will enhance judicial autonomy or not. Whether they will implement projects hat will enhance justice dispensation in the State “

Meanwhile, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA,Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr. Sunny Ofehe, Young Progressives Party,YPP, Deacon Ken Pela, Labour Party, LP and Mr. Abel Edijala of the People’s Redemption Party, PRP who decried the rot in the judiciary all vowed to work hard for the autonomy of the judiciary just as they reeled out some of their plans for Deltans if they win the election.