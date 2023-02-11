DELTA 2023: Botched plots to stop Oborevwori 

Oborevwori

•What Okowa saw in Sheriff and Uduaghan’s confirmation

•Ibori wary; Edevbie reluctant about anti-party agitation and Ikie’s newest scheme

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

THE Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, for the March 11 Governorship Polls, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, is the gubernatorial standard-bearer that has faced the most backbiting, political, and legal skirmishes among all the gubernatorial contenders, from the time he declared interest to his nomination last year and ongoing campaign.

Intriguingly, as with many of the conspiracies that came, he prevailed over them in a manner that made people see him as a cat with nine lives. Four days ago, on Tuesday, he visited the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Asaba, for an interactive session with reporters. Exuding confidence, Sheriff faced the journalists amidst banters and camaraderie as he familiarly identified most of them by their names.

Saturday Vanguard inquired how he was coping with the challenge of a former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, not having publicly endorsed his candidacy as of February 7 morning, though the state governor, and vice presidential candidate of the party, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and former governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, had endorsed him and spearheading his campaign.

The MORE Agenda advocate acknowledged the fact that Okowa and Uduaghan were sturdily behind him, and posited that since Ibori is a national leader of the party; he believes he would take the appropriate decision in due course. He said Ibori remained his leader and mentor.

With the governorship polls just 28 days away, party members are waiting for Ibori’s decision.

Preliminary selection scuffle

However, the first major attempt to stop Oborevwori was a tussle between the current three godfathers of Delta- Okowa, Ibori, and Uduaghan ahead of the governorship primaries in May 2022. Whilst Okowa backed Oborevwori; Ibori and Uduaghan supported a former Commissioner for Finance and Chief of Staff, Government House, Olorogun David Edevbie.

With Ibori as a national leader of the party, it was a tug-of-war between his men and Okowa, and despite the well-built half-truths over Oborevwori’s credentials, the inventive attempt to stop him from emerging as the party’s gubernatorial standard bearer was botched.

Okowa made more enemies within the party for choosing Oborevwori over other governorship aspirants, and some of them have not forgiven him to date.

Edevbie bombshell

The second distinguishable attempt to put a stop to Oborevowori came in July 2022. Delivering judgment on the case filed by Edevbie, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, disqualified Oborevwori, saying he ought not to be on the 2023 governorship election for the PDP on account of allegedly supplying false and forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in aid of his qualification for the governorship election.

In fact, Justice Taiwo declared Edevbie as the PDP candidate. The situation in Delta PDP took a new dimension, as some politicians against Okowa and his choice of Oborevwori, queued up behind Edevbie, not necessarily, because they believed in him but because they got their hands on an improved platform to fight Okowa.

The anti-Okowa politicians, who clustered under the auspices of the Delta Unity Group, DUG, did not see the Court of Appeal, Abuja, judgment, by Justice Peter Olabibi-Ige, August 2022, restoring Oborevwori as the governorship candidate as the final decision as they urged Edevbie to go to the Supreme Court, which he did without more ado.

The move, which culminated in the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in October 2022, was delivered by Justice Tijani Abubakar, who dismissed Edevbie’s endeavor to upset Oborevwori.

The apex court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, on August 29, 2022, which voided and set aside the Federal High Court judgment of July 7, 2022. Justice Abubakar held that Edevbie could not use originating summons to prove the grievous allegations of supply of false information and certificate forgery against Oborevwori.

Ikie’s bolt from the blue

A former governorship aspirant, United Kingdom-based Chief Aghwarianovwe Ikie, had dragged Oborevwori to a Federal High Court, Warri, challenging the processes that resulted in his election as the governorship candidate. Delivering judgment on the matter, on July 28, 2022, Justice Okong Abang, ruled that the party validly elected Oborevwori as its candidate at the governorship primaries of the party in Asaba.

Nobody reckoned with his efforts, but apparently dissatisfied, Ikie went again to the Federal High Court, Asaba, on the same voyage. Indeed, Edevbie was almost tempted to join the Ikie suit as co-plaintiff, but he decided otherwise after reasoning that even if Ikie triumphs, it would not earn him (Edevbie) the party’s ticket.

The peculiarity of the matter, which is still ongoing in the court, makes it the fourth bold attempt to stop Oborevwori, who presented himself before the judges, on the penultimate Tuesday, and mounted the dock for questioning.

Spokesperson of the Delta PDP Campaign Council, Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq., said before the party’s governorship primary, Chief Ikie filed another suit via a writ of summons to prevent PDP from fielding Sheriff Oborevwori as its candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election, after the Federal High Court, Warri, dismissed his earlier suit.

Oghenesivbe said the Court of Appeal also dismissed Ikie’s appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court, Warri, and awarded a cost of N9 million against him for wasting precious judicial time with such a frivolous suit.

He explained that the plaintiff filed the instant suit at the Federal High Court Asaba, on the false and malicious premise that Sheriff Oborevwori submitted false information in his Form EC9 presented to INEC in 2022, simply because he did not agree that he submitted false information to INEC in 2018.

“Oborevwori, who is the second defendant in this malicious suit brewed purely out of contempt by the plaintiff, merely appeared in court on Tuesday as a witness to clarify the malicious claims asserted by the plaintiff in this suit. The suit was subsequently adjourned to 22nd February 2023 for the adoption of final written addresses of the parties in this suit,” Oghenesivbe said.

From his disposition, Oborevwori does not see the Ikie suit as constituting any threat to him, as he happily interacted with journalists, one week after his appearance in court.

Oborevwori has divine endorsement – Okowa

Speaking, recently, at Okpe, Oborevwori’s home local government, Okowa, who assured that Oborevwori would take his administration’s performance further with his MORE Agenda, said it was by divine approval that Oborevwori would succeed him, this year, as governor.

“God made it possible for him to be the Speaker of the House of Assembly and he has remained the longest-serving Speaker in the state. Obviously, he has been in a school and God has made it possible for him to become our governorship candidate.

“Sheriff is not greedy and he has good people management skills and he will not disappoint Deltans. He has promised to complete our ongoing projects and execute more projects for the benefit of the people.

“I have known Oborevwori for many years now and he has been Speaker of the House of Assembly for six years and as the longest-serving speaker, he has understudied our programs and policies.”

I see God’s hands in Oborevwori’s emergence

– Uduaghan

Ex-governor Uduaghan, who took the state by storm, in November 2022, when he abandoned the camp of those against Oborevwori’s candidacy, likened the candidate’s case to that of the biblical David when he visited the Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Orhue I, Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd.).

Predicting that God would use Oborevwori, to rewrite the story of the state, he told the monarch, “If you follow the legal battle up to the Supreme Court, which eventually settled the matter for us, it is like the case of David in the Bible.

“Everyone was busy shopping for the most qualified and fitting man to be king of Israel, but God was preparing a common Shepherd boy to lead the nation of Israel.”

Edevbie disinclined to continue hostility – Confidant

A confidant of Edevbie told Saturday Vanguard: “I want to tell you the truth; Olorogun Edevbie does not have any problem with Oborevwori and the party. He fought up to the Supreme Court and congratulated Oborevwori after he lost. But some politicians, who have a different agenda, did not want him to yield to Okowa by supporting Oborevwori.

“Edevbie, not really a core politician, found their style and tactics somewhat scratchy, but these people are at home with the national leader, Ibori, who identified with their sentiments, especially as Okowa battered his ego by choosing Oborevwori over Edevbie. To say the truth, Edevbie could not handle these people; they wanted him but were unwilling to wait for his counsel after the final verdict of the Supreme Court.

“They almost ensnared him to join the fresh Ikie suit against Oborevwori as co-plaintiff, which he wisely discountenanced. Candidly, Edevbie asked his followers to make their choice of what to do next. But while some returned to the party, some Delta Unity Group, DUG, leaders, lately, opted to depart from PDP and work for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by joining the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

Time for Ibori to let off –Party leader

A party leader said regarding Ibori: “Our national leader is in a tight corner because he feels hurt that Okowa did not accept his preferred candidate. But, as party men, some of us think the best thing is to accept the party’s candidate and work for the party’s victory, which is where I doff my heart for Uduaghan, who did not allow injured political hawks to derail his bigger picture.

“For some of us, Ibori is still a national leader of the party and it is time for him to forget this issue of Okowa picking Oborevwori, it cannot be him being the power broker all the time.

”But the way some hardcore Ibori loyalists went about the Edevbie matter as if he (Ibori) could singlehandedly produce Okowa’s successor without the governor’s say-so, did not help the situation. Ibori should have cautioned them but he did not. Therefore, you do not expect Okowa to accept such treatment either.

“However, we expect Ibori to take a fitting decision soonest and let the ball roll in the party,” he added.