A recent poll conducted by Nigerians Decide has tipped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), House of Representatives candidate for the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency in Kogi, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, as the most preferred candidate in the constituency.

The Kogi’s cerebral candidate has often sold his message of emancipation of the Igala people, exhibiting a passion yet unmatched in the annals of politicking and political campaigns in the State.

The polls which convincingly helped him to top of the log, garnering princely 106 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Haruna Paul Gowon (who polled 10 votes) to 2nd place may be an indication that his gospel of freedom from inept, corrupt-laden leadership is now being fully imbibed by Igalas who are desperate to make a change, using the power of the ballot during the House of Representatives election.

The youth ambassador has always been a great advocate of good governance and effective representation for the people of Dekina/Bassa from time immemorial.

With this poll, Okai is undoubtedly the beloved bride in the hearts of the Dekina and Bassa electorates respectively.

Nigeriansdecide.com is a United States of America-based independent, non-profit and non-partisan opinion research think-tank, which conducts opinion polls, surveys, social research and evaluation studies at the intersection of democracy, governance, economic conditions and public life; in order to support better public policy, practice and advocacy in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Austin Okai has called on electorates to exercise their civic duties by getting their PVCs and vote in next month’s election.

Okai urged the people to go back home and mobilise votes for the party and affirmed that God had sanctioned the party’s victory at the polls. “This election is a BVAS election; so, it is quite different from what we have been having but I am optimistic that we have the numbers to win,” he had said in a statement obtained by our reporter.