Defunct campaign organisation disowns Ekpoudom over Akpabio

Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs

.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

RETIRED Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udom Ekpoudom has been disowned by members of his defunct senatorial campaign organization for throwing his weight behind the Senatorial candidacy of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

This is contained in a statement signed by all the members of the campaign organization made available to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo.

It could be recalled that Ekpoudom had last week decided to endorse Akpabio as Akwa Ibom North West senatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), after Akpabio floored him at the Supreme Court.

However, members of Ekpoudom’s defunct campaign organization, on Sunday in a statement disassociated themselves from the purported endorsement insisting on Abak Federal constituency producing the next Senator for the senatorial district.

The statement read in parts, “With reference to the above subject matter, we the members of the defunct DIG Udom Ekpoudom APC Senatorial Campaign Organization comprising of members of his Tactical Committee and Local Government Coordinators wish to categorically state our position on the purported endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio by DIG Udom Ekpoudom Rtd, for the February 25, 2023 Senatorial election, and do hereby state as follows;

“That we respect the constitutional right of DIG Udom Ekpoudom Rtd to endorse and support whosoever he wishes to support for the February 25, 2023 Senatorial election.

“That when the Campaign Organization was constituted, the official decision and position of the Campaign Organization were that we support and endorse the call for Abak Federal Constituency to produce the next Senator for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District being the only Federal Constituency that has never produced a Senator since 1960.

“The so-called endorsement by DIG Udom Ekpoudom is his personal decision which he is entitled to but is not binding on us.

” We will always support and promote the peace, unity, and togetherness of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, which can only be sustained by supporting Abak federal Constituency to produce the next Senator for justice, equity and fairness to prevail”