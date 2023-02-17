Dealclinchers Realtors launches ‘Amazing Grace Court’

By Moses Nosike

The management of Dealclinchers has launched to the public ‘Amazing Grace Court’, an affordable smarthomes located in Omole Phase 1, Ikeja the capital city of Lagos state.

The Managing director, Dealclinchers Realtors Limited, Dr. Adeniyi Adeyemi, known as the No 1 Bishop of real estate in Africa is a coach, trainer, as the real estate company is known for its outstanding works.

“So we’re using this opportunity to dedicate to God, The Amazing Grace Court, and to kickstart ‘Iyanu Court’ Allen Avenue. We’re also unveiling the book A to Z of how to build an estate from the beginning to the end, all at once. That means an account of how this place started from the beginning to handing over keys today. So it came out for the public. We’re also unveiling the Dealclinchers apartments in order to shortlist people who are in the diaspora who wants a place that’s secured and has 24/7 electricity and all of that. I also unveiled the DCR media.

God has enabled me working with different brands to deliver about 1000 keys both in houses and landing properties through different organizations, so anybody who is buying from us is buying trust. They’re buying integrity, they can go to bed because of the testimonies of people who have encountered us and who have something to say about us. Dealclinchers has lots of estates in several locations to its name at Lagos valued location.

Some of their projects include Iyanu courts, off Allen Avenue, Glorious view courts in Ikeja GRA, and Favour estate located in Ibadan among others”.

According to Dr. Adeniyi, Amazing Grace Court is a smarthome that has different smarthome features ranging from using your voice. Command anything in the house, you’re talking about the lights, you’re talking about the water. Everything from your seated position, you can give your voice use your voice to command anything.

In addition, Evangelist Tope Alabi, who is a brand ambassador to the Dealclinchers Realtors, at the unveiling assures prospective clients that their money is save and secure.

This is a great one, indeed. So we just ask that people should come by. We want to assure them that they are not putting their money into a basket but into a pot that will yield increase for them because this is a great value for your money.