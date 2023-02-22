Davido gifts Keke driver N1m for plastering his photos on Tricycle

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as, Davido, has rewarded a die-hard Commercial Tricycle driver, popularly referred to as Keke driver fan the sum of N1 million for showing him love.

A viral video trending on social media, shows a young Keke Marwa driver, covering his Tricycle with stickers of Davido’s pictures.

Popular social media influencer, Tunde Ednut on his Instagram page, on Tuesday, shared the screenshot of the DM he received from Davido where the singer made the N1 million pledge.

Tunde further shared a screenshot, stating that Davido had fulfilled his promise to the young fan.

Despite his absence from social media, many online users were touched by Davido’s kind gesture to the keke driver.

He received several prayers from fans on social media, while others congratulated the young millionaire.

Oven_secret said, “2 years” hustle gotten in less than an hour.. Grace that breaks protocols and sounds like a lie. God bless David.. Congratulations Musa!.

fresh.main said, “If you love OBO drop ❤️ emoji.

moteny_couture said, “May OBO be Happy for the rest of his existence! 👏 keep Lifting while God will keep you Ahead!.

mizbee30 said, “Grace no get mate🙌🙌 may our Grace and luck find us sooner 🙏 God bless everyone involved.

catthyoflagos_ said, “When it’s your turn, nothing can stop it. This is true love from a fan without expectations. Now grace found

j.emma007 said, “OBO, well done o… chioma no go leave you. Your children will reao from your good deeds.