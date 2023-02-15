Danypreez tops Nigeria ITunes music chart with ‘Like Dat’

Multi-talented Nigerian artiste Chikwem Daniel Chukwuebuka, better known by his stage name Danypreez , ranks top one on the iTunes music chart (dated jan 31), as his song LIKE DAT pushed big songs like Asake yoga, omah lay soso to claim the number 1 spot on iTunes chart Nigeria.



Having moved from his country Nigeria to Germany, the multitalented rapper and singer has had a tremendous amount of success in the industry. Besides his own Singles he has also collaborated with most talented artist and producer like calebin, ifex G, marolino, siso arcani executive producers gurlz beat, sb, youngstar productions.



We are captivated by Danypreez’s grooving song SHABA, which is doing fantastically well at the moment in the music market.