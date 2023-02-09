Daily Oil production rose by 5.6% to 1.49m in January – NUPRC

By Obas Esiedesa

Nigeria’s daily oil production rose by 5.6 percent in January to 1.49 million barrels from 1.41 million barrels recorded in December 2022, latest data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC has disclosed.

Without condensate oil, crude production was 1.25 million per day compared to 1.23 million produced in December 2022.

The new figures realesed by NUPRC yesterday mean the country continues to lose money due to its failure to meet the 1.8 million daily production allotted to it by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC. Condensate oil is not part of the OPEC quota.

Nigeria’s oil production has been curtailed by massive oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region, making it impossible for the country to profit from high oil price resulting from Russian invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago.

Speaking on the effort by the Federal Government to check the menace, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva said charged security agencies to eradicate crude oil theft and pipeline vandalization in the Niger Delta region before May 29, 2023, stressing that government can no longer tolerate the criminality.

Chief Sylva who spoke while addressing troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe, in Effurum, Delta State and Port Harcourt, Rivers State said Nigeria could no longer tolerate the activities of the criminals who have through their criminalities destabilized crude oil productions in the last couple of years.

“Mr President has mandated us to eradicate crude oil theft. He has directed that no liter of crude oil should be stolen in the country again especially in the South South. He wants crude oil thieves completely eliminated by May 29 2023 as one of the legacies of his government. This is the message from Mr President. We are not where we want to be but we are happy at what we are seeing”, he said.