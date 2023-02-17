Customs seizes contraband goods worth N91m in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state command of the Nigeria customs service has said that its operatives on patrol have seized illicit goods worth N91, 518,928 form smugglers in Kebbi state.

Command’s Comptroller of customs, Mr Oramalugu B disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi at the state customs headquarters.

According to him, the seizure was done at Kamba border, water ways and bushes where his men maintains regular patrol to stop smuggling of contraband goods, the items seized include 189 bags of foreign rice, 71 bags of imported sugar, 42 bales of second hand clothes and 36 sacks of used shoes, 74 cartoons of bleaching creams, 110 solar batteries, 105 cartoons of medicine, 7 vehicles used for smuggling and 1 truck which is under detention.

He explained that, customs are empowered to seize smuggled goods under section 167 in contravention of the extant laws, adding that they engage in anti smuggling to protect local industries and to strengthen the border security in order not to allow terrorist to enter the country.

He thanked other sister security agencies for their support in the fight against smuggling, he also lauded the contribution of his management at all levels for providing logistics, while warning smugglers to desist from bad attitudes, he pledged to support those who engage in lawful businesses around the border.