Customs officers invaded our community, shot 2— Lagos monarch cries out

By Efe Onodjae

The traditional ruler of Joforo Community, in Badagry West Local Government Area of Lagos State, Peter Taseyon, has lamented incessant invasion and attacks on his community by Customs officers, calling on the Federal Government to intervene before the situation gets out of hand.

He disclosed that the latest attack occurred on Saturday, leading to two persons being shot and others injured.

Doctors at an unidentified hospital were said to be battling to save the lives of those shot.

The Customs officers were alleged to have invaded the community in three Toyota Hi-lux at about 3.45am., in search of smuggled rice, but could not find any.

Explaining further, Chief Taseyon, said: “About 3:45a.m., of February 11, 2023, I was in my room when I heard a gunshot. I rushed out to know what was happening, only to discover it was some Custom Officers searching for smuggled rice. Unfortunately, they could not find even a cup of rice after the search.

“All of a sudden, they started shooting. Two persons were shot. Two others sustained injuries, one person was hit by a vehicle in the resultant stampede. The Customs vehicle also destroyed a house.

“I have already reported the case to the Police at the Badagry division and I have gone to the king to tell him that we don’t want to see them in our community again. I don’t know why they entered our community, despite all the checkpoints on the roads.

“We have decided not to take laws into our hands. This is the third time they are invading our community at midnight, firing gunshots, searching peoples’ houses and harassing our women. During these searches, they never found anything incriminating,” he added.

Also speaking, Sisilea Doheto, mother of one of the victims that was shot, said: “We have gone to protest at their checkpoint against what they did in our community and I told them nothing should happen to my son because we don’t have anything, we are just managing our lives.”

On his part, the Youth leader of the community, Mr. Yonronfun Julius, explained, “I tried to control the situation by leading them out of the community with the support of some youths.

“Suddenly, one of the vehicles moved towards my direction. I fell down while trying to escape and the vehicle ran through my leg.

“Before we knew it, they started shooting sporadically. A stray bullet hit one of the youth’s on the leg, while the other was hit on his buttocks.

“We are appealing to the government to intervene because it has become too frequent.

“We are not saying they should not carry out their assignment but they should not come to our community again. If someone had died in the process, no one knows what could have happened by now.”

When Vanguard contacted the Badagry Division Police division, some policemen who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed that the matter was reported there.

Sources said efforts were on to speak with the Customs Boss in Seme.