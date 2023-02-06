Currency Swap: Kola Abiola blasts APC-led govt for poor Implementation

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Mr. Kola Abiola, on Sunday, faulted the All Progressives Congress-led administration for imposing untold hardship on Nigerians with the flawed implementation of the Naira redesign and cash swap.

Abiola, in a statement by the PRP Presidential Campaign Council, promised that, if elected, such uncoordinated and insensitive actions will become a thing of history.

The statement reads: “We will never again experience this kind of avoidable misfortune that has befallen the citizens of this great country. As an administration, we will demand sound policies and coordinated implementation across board such that things will be done the correct way.”

He, however, noted that the PRP holds the golden key to unlock and redeem the people from the shackles of oppression and regressive government policies.

He said: “A PRP-led government will introduce and implement a Cost of Living Adjustment policy (COLA). Through a well-structured means test to determine eligibility of each family unit, we will alleviate the hardships experienced by unemployed or underemployed citizens.”