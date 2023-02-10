Cultural imperialism, most fundamental, persistent and perennial challenges faced by African Americans – CBAAC DG, Amao

By Gabriel Olawale

The Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Hon. Olubunmi Amao has lamented that little attention has been given to cultural imperialism described as the most fundamental, persistent and perennial challenges faced by African Americans.

The DG made this known at the Celebration of the Black History Month, themed: ave extensively discussed the impact of Cultural imperialism, Black Resistance and Development in the 21st Century, organized by CBAAC at the Hall of the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan yesterday.

Amao noted that cultural imperialism is key in explaining the high societal vulnerability of African Americans.

Meanwhile, She recalled that the black month is traced to the struggle for recognition and appreciation of the enormous contributions of African Americans to the development of the American Society.

Olubunmi also described the month as one set aside not just to celebrate renowned African American scholars, entrepreneurs, philantropists, musicians, sports men and women, civil right activists but also to re-examine and interrogate African American historical experiences and trajectories.

Also Speaking, The Vice- Chancellor recalled the month began in the United States as Negro History Week by the renowned African American historian, Dr. Carter Godson Woodson, to protest the exclusion of the contributions of African Americans from history textbooks in the country.

Adebowale further stated that the celebration of the Month as an annual event has grown and gained global acceptance since it began in 1926.

The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, commended CBAAC for redirecting attention to ways global black resistance continue to mitigate impacts of cultural imperialism on the development of Africa and Diaspora.

In his lecture, The Guest Lecturer, Professor Oluwole urged Africans to begin resistance to cultural imperialism by flying on the wings of the revolution of education.

He explained that the application of the knowledge in a very critical manner is highly imperative for Africa.

Professor Ogundele further explained that the educational revolution should involve a rigorous overhaul of all the teaching curricula from the primary to the tertiary level.

The Historian urged Africans to be wide eyed in order not to be consumed by the ravaging ocean of civilization.