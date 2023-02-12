Cubana Chief Priest vows to reward teenager at Obi’s Lagos rally

By Biodun Busari

Notable socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has promised to help the teenage boy who stood in front of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s moving convoy at a Lagos rally on Saturday.

Obi’s campaign rally in the country’s commercial capital was filled with ecstatic moments for his supporters as a boy identified as Yusuf Alami, beaming in exhilaration stood in front of Obi’s vehicle.

The photo and video of Alimi, where he raised his hands to show his support for Obi went viral on social media on Saturday.

A netizen via Facebook, Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, who was impressed with the boy’s display, consequently asked for his whereabouts as he wanted to give him N100,000, saying, “This is the photo of the week. How can I get to this boy? I want to gift him 100k. It’s youth o’clock! I see hope for common persons coming back again!”

Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram story on Saturday and reshared the Facebook post of Onukwubiri vowing to change his story.

He wrote, “Me too I go like send am better thing. His life gotta (needs to) change.”

Alami, after the experience, had earlier disclosed that he stood in front of the convoy because of his love for Obi.

Alami, who hailed from Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, but based in Lagos said Obi helps people and he likes him a lot.

Obidients trooped out to receive Obi who rounded off his presidential campaign in a rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, on Saturday.