C’River: Review list of Officers for polls, IPAC tells IGP

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR



The Leadership of Inter-party Advisory Council, IPAC, in Cross River state has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Baba Alkali Usman to as a matter of urgency review the list of officers to be posted to state for election duties.



They made the call during a press briefing on Wednesday in Calabar adding that they were deeply concerned about the leader of the team , CP Garba Aliyu whom they said they had no confidence in to carry out the job professionally.



Briefing newsmen the Chairman of IPAC in Cross River state, Com. Anthony Bisong alleged that there were series of plans and strategies by powerful politicians in the state to ensure that the will of the people was truncated.



His words:” With the renewed pressure to ensure that INEC doesn’t compromise the election, there are fresh plans to use security agencies , especially the Police to militarize the election.



“It is common knowledge that during elections, the Nigerian Police Headquarters as a rule deploys new officials to different states for election duties.



“Through our security intelligence, we recently peeped into the list of police officers deployed to Cross River State and we are very curious because some of the officers are of questionable pedigree.



“We are also curious about the formation of new Tactical Units opposite Cross

River State Governors Office to be allegedly trained and used for Election to be headed by a CSP from Abuja command.



“We hereby unanimously reject the above Officers especially the head of the team as it is our considered opinion that deployment is a well planned agenda to use security to rig the 2023 general

election, if the election is conducted under his leadership, we have no doubt that the exercise will have imprint of blood , and we don’t want any form of bloodshed.



“We are therefore calling on the Inspector General of Police to immediately review the list of officers due to be posted to Cross River State for election duties.



When contacted , the Police Public Relations Officer in Cross River, SP Irene Ugbo said the Command has remained resolute and most professional in the discharge its constitutional duty of protection of lives and property stressing that no tactical Unit will work for anybody except for the success of the polls.



According to her , they are non partisan and will never take side , while urging all parties involved to remain calm and law abiding as there was no cause for alarm.



“We are not police for any political party , we are police for the entire citizenry , our duty is to protect lives and property , and we won’t violate that to please anybody .

“Like we have been saying, anyone caught breaking the law , shall be arrested and prosecuted according to the electoral act , no man or woman no matter their standing is above the law , all the political gladiators should caution their numerous supporters ,” she said.