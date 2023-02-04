C’River: Gunmen kill two, as PRP governorship candidate escapes death

..they shot at us , injured our driver, abducted four.. Aide

…three have regained freedom, we’re restrategizing, but we need information …CP

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

At least two persons were yester killed by gunmen along Calabar-Ikom Highway , Betem axis in Biase Local government area of the state while several others were injured and four abducted .

Among those attacked was the governorship candidate of the People Redemption Party , PRP, Pst Usani Uguri Usani who was on his way to his home town in Nko , Yakurr LGA alongside the deputy governorship candidate amongst others.

Confirming the incident to Sunday Vanguard via telephone , the Cross River state Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Balarabe said a white Ford with Registration number AAA 41 AQ was ambushed by hoodlums suspected to the kidnappers at about 3:45 pm around Betem axis of Ikom Calabar Highway on Friday.

“They opened fire on the vehicle killing two yet to be identified persons while abducting three others .

“The vehicle in which they killed two persons had 7 occupants including two police officers ASP Ibor Bassey and Insp. Ebro Ebri who escaped and called for reinforcement.

“A tactical Unit was immidiately dispatched to the area and three persons have so far been rescued; namely Barr Egbe Eworo , Arit Chelsea and Victor Akpan all members of PRP,” CP Balabare said.

Speaking further he appealed to communities along that axis of the Ikom Calabar Highway to give the police useful information on a dedicated line 07044470000.

“We are appealing to all community leaders , Chiefs including traditional Rulers to help security agencies , because these criminals are not spirits , they are human beings who live amongst them, without useful and timely information , it will be very difficult to nip this nefarious activities in the bud.

When contacted , the Media Aide to PRP governorship candidate, Mr David Agabi told Sunday Vanguard that they were attacked on their way out of Calabar .

“We were in a convoy , the gunmen started shooting at us around Betem in Biase LGA , my principal’s driver as his SUV was riddled with bullets, other members of our party in the convoy also suffered various degrees of injuries .

“Four persons were abducted but as I speak to you , only three have regained freedom , one person is still missing , my principal is in good condition,” Agabi said.