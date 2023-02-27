Home » News » C’River: Gov Ayade loses Senate bid as Jarigbe clinches seat
February 27, 2023

C’River: Gov Ayade loses Senate bid as Jarigbe clinches seat

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR 

The Senator representing Nothern Senatorial District of Cross River in the National Assembly , Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, has defeated Governor Ben Ayade to clinch the Senate seat.

Senator Jarigbe garnered 76,145 to defeat governor  Ben Ayade who polled 56, 595 votes in the exercise.

 Declaring Sen. Jarigbe  winner of the Senatorial election in the early hours of Monday , 27th , 2023,  the  returning officer, Dr. Emmanuel Emanghe who spoke on behalf of Independent National Electoral Commission INEC commended stakeholders for their peaceful conduct

Emanghe  also lauded  all security agents for giving the needed security support which invariably led to successful and credible election.

