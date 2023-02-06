Critical Infrastructure Resilience Company (CIRC) to showcase next-generation business management solutions

Recently at a breakfast meeting in Lagos, Critical Infrastructure Resilience Company (CIRC) introduced next-generation software solutions built on the Corporater Business Management Platform (BMP) and engineered with five key components to function as a value chain that enables organisations to uncover actionable insights, review them in a business context, develop a plan and put into action to drive measurable business outcomes.

During the event which was well attended by participants from diverse industry sectors, participants are encouraged to drive optimal business impact by employing technological solutions that let them do more than data collection. The solution is used globally by customers in diverse sectors such as Finance, Telecoms, Energy, Transportation, Defence and others, majorly for Corporate Strategy, Risk, Governance and Compliance Management.



Yewande Ojikutu, (CIRC Chief Executive Officer), in her remark, stated that “CIRC wishes to offer the business community across various industries the opportunity to experience the benefit of an enterprise solution which allows them to strategically align Governance, Performance, Risk and Compliance using the Corporater Business Management solution. We are showcasing the future of effective enterprise business management, leveraging on connected data, processes, and people across the enterprise.”



McDonald Kambuwa, Regional Head – Africa for Corporater, stated that “Corporater’s partnership with CIRC offers organizations a simplified process for measuring and managing business performance in a timely fashion. The Corporater Business Management Performance Solution is a robust, enterprise-grade software that enables organizations to digitalize their operations, have a complete overview of their business, and drive business outcomes. Corporater BMP provides the flexibility, security, and features needed to meet the demands of today’s modern organizations.”

Critical Infrastructure Resilience Company (CIRC) is a strategic partner of Corporater, an organization focused on developing and aggregating innovative technology solutions. CIRC currently operates in multiple markets in Europe and Africa with customers in Finance, Aviation, Telecoms, Government, Defense, Energy, and others.