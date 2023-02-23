Crisis looms in Delta NAGGMDP as members reject new exco

… The action of those behind the act is capable of causing disunity – Dr Nwose

Reactions have continued to trail last weekend’s Delta State Chapter of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, NAGGMDP, Annual General Meeting, AGM in Sapele, Delta State where some members of the association claim to have emerged as the State executive.

While the majority has insisted there was no AGM nor election, the other has continued to claim that the election took place at the Orion hotel venue and that they emerged as the representatives of the chapter.

The aggrieved faction on Saturday said all members had agreed for the AGM to kickstart by 9 am only to get to the venue and find out that the AGM and election had taken place in the early hours of the morning

They also claim there was no communication either from the state body or the national body that the time of the program has been changed.

Dr. Irawoke Ochuko Onomine, a former deputy secretary of the union and aspirant for secretary said for some time now the platform the association use to reach out has been silent.

“Up till this moment, the financial list for members that was suppose to come out 4weeks before now is still not there, I was here by 9am to learn that election and AGM has been held” adding that nowhere on earth are elections held by 4am, nor was 4am agreed upon.

Dr Abanana Oghogho,, a chairmanship aspirant told Vanguard that he came as early as 8:30 only to find out that elections has been conducted.

‘,I came into this hall expecting other members to join me untill I started getting calls that election and AGM has been conducted and even inauguration done” insisting he was not communicated nor anyone that was here was informed.

Dr. Iwegbu Rosemary, and Dr. Dike Okwelum who are contesting for various positions in the exco called on genuine members of the association to reject what they termed, “crass illegality.”

Speaking at Orion Hotel in Sapele ,venue for the 2023 AGM, Dr. Nwose Ossai, on Saturday February 118th, the date slated for the election, the pioneer State Chairman, and immediate Past chairman of the Delta Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Chairman, condemned the actions of those behind the act, insisting it’s unconstitutional and capable of causing disunity in the association and are enemies of the State NAGGMDP.

” An AGM that was slated for 9am this morning February 18th, 2023 have been conducted and election held at an ungodly hours of 4am”

” I must say that this is the first time I am seeing something like this in all my years as a Medical Doctor and as a past chairman of NAGGMDP, this is not our culture neither is it our practice, since the association was formed many years ago”.

“What happened at the early hours of today was unfortunate, of no effect and these are enemies of the organization who wants the state chapter of NAGGMDP to be scrapped”

Dr. Ossai while reassuring members that the leadership of the organization at all levels will look critically in to the matter, again asserted that no AGM or election took place and urged the general public and the national leadership to take note.

On their parts, Dr Rudolf Hobson and Dr. Jude Ugbechie former State Chairmen among others have also frowned at the act adding that the body will do everything to reject those who wants to usurp power through the back door.

Attempts to get across to the purported new exco was not successful as their mobile number were left unanswered.