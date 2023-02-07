CP Frank Mba is Ogun State Police Boss

By Evelyn Usman

Former Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, was among senior Police Officers redeployed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba to various Police Commands, Departments and formations across the Country.

Mba was posted to Ogun State as the Command boss, an affirmation of Vanguard’s earlier publication.

Earlier this month, news filtered round that he would be posted to head the Lagos State Police Command, apparently because of his vast knowledge of the terrain, having served in different capacities there.

Going by his impressive records as a three-time National Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force and a recipient of the United Nations Medal, there are great expectations on Mba , due to the peculiarity of crime in Ogun State .

However, the choice of CP Mba as the Ogun State Police boss by the IGP , may not be unconnected with his antecedents in the various challenging Police Units and Departments in Nigeria, cutting across Investigations, Operations and Administration.

Mba is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, Akoka, where he obtained his first degree in Law. He attended the Nigerian Law School, Abuja and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

He attended the University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom in 2005 for his Master’s Degree in Law (LLM), graduating with a Distinction. CP Mba is also an alumnus of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Quantico – Virginia, USA.

In addition, he holds a Certificate in National and International Security from Harvard University, USA. He is a Member of the National Institute, having successfully completed the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru – Jos in 2022.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet officer and was trained at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano, where he graduated as the best cadet in academics and rose through the ranks to his present status as a Commissioner of Police.

He was a member of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the United Nations Peace-Keeping Mission in Liberia between 2006 and 2007.

He has attended some of the finest Law Enforcement training, within and outside Nigeria. These include: Countering Violent Extremism and Police Leadership Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy, Roswell, New Mexico, USA (2018); Strategic Leadership and Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos (2017); Crisis and Disaster Management Course, Galilee International Management Institute, Israel (2013); Managing the Media in Crisis Situations, School of Media and Communications, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos (2013); International Visitors Leadership Program on International Crime Issues, Washington DC (2010); General Criminal Investigation Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy, Botswana (2009); Middle Management Course on Global Peace Operations in Vicenza, Italy (2008); amongst others.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations ,NIPR; Fellow, Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria CILGPAN; Fellow, Chattered Examiners of Criminology and Forensic Investigation Inc., USA ,(FCECFI); Member, International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals, USA (CFIP); Member, FBI National Academy Associates Inc. (FBINAA); Member, The International Emergency Management Society (TIEMS); amongst others. Until his recent deployment, he was the CP Border Patrol Force, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.