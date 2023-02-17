Court strikes out matter seeking to disqualify Enugu PDP candidates

By Dennis Agbo

The Federal High court Enugu Division has struck out a suit instituted by the Enugu North Senatorial Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chika Idoko, praying to disqualify all the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates for the 2023 general elections.

Idoko had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the PDP, and all its candidates in Enugu State to the court, claiming that the PDP primary election was in contravention of Section 77 of the Electoral Act and should thus be voided.

Delivering judgment on the matter on Friday, Justice Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo stated that the matter was not status barred since it was not filed out of time.

“There’s no feature in the case preventing the Court from hearing the case,” the Judge said, noting the objections of the defendants counsels were misconceived.

She however said that the applicant has no locus standi on the suit, particularly when the plaintiff said that the matter was an inter party suit and not an intra party exercise.

“The appllent court had agreed it has no locus standi, therefore the lower court has no jurisdiction to entertain the case. We are therefore bound by the decision of a higher court such as the appeal court did recently. This court lacks jurisdiction and therefore it will be an exercise in furtility to do any other thing in the matter. The matter is therefore hereby strucked out,” Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo ruled.

The diffendants counsels, Justina Offiah and Anthony Ani (both SAN) suggested there would have been cost awarded against the the plaintiff, noting that even the plaintiff’s political party, the ADC, had withdrawn from the suit but that the plaintiff went ahead.

Offiah also disclosed that there are still over 42 similar suits in this same court by other political parties.

Ani suggested sanction for frivolous matters such as the ADC candidate’s case, but the Judge said the court will not award costs.