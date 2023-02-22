Court remands Reps member to prison custody

.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

THE Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has remanded a member representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Ephraim Nwuzi, who is seeking reelection, to the Nigerian Correctional Center.

Nwuzi, who is seeking reelection on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, was remanded Wednesday as the Nigerian Police Force arraigned him for allegedly inciting violence over the coming elections in a trending video.

Chief Magistrate, Amadi O. Amadi-Nna, ruled that the suspect be remanded for 10 days pending the outcome of an investigation by the police into the alleged offence.

Offences preferred against him include treasonable felony, conspiracy, inciting violence, promotion of communal crisis and conspiracy.

Counsel to the lawmaker, Chief Emenike Ebete, said “We have submitted to the court that the offences disclosed in the particulars and affidavit attached were not sufficient enough for him to be remanded.

“The court in its wisdom held that the offences are precious and that he should be remanded in prison custody until the 3rd of March 2023 pending when a charge will be preferred against him by the state.”

The Reps member was on Wednesday morning apprehended by policemen who broke into his Chokocho, Etche residence.