Coup scare: Fani-Kayode playing APC’s script, says Atiku’s aide

John Alechenu, Abuja

Special Assistant, Public Communication to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has said it is now obvious that the Director of Special Projects and New media of the All Progressives Congress Presidential campaign council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, was acting the script of the APC when he raised a false coup scare.

Shaibu said in a statement in Abuja, on Wednesday, that it was shameful that she APC Presidential Campaign Council has risen in Fani-Kayode’s defence.

Fani-Kayode has been interrogated by the Department of State Services on Monday and Wednesday for allegedly taking to social media to accuse Atiku and some army generals of plotting to perpetrate a coup.

He had, however, expressed regret over the comment the Director of Special Projects and New media of the campaign council..

However, Fani-Kayode’s trouble doubled as the Police equally invited him for questioning over the same matter days after his invitation by the DSS.

This situation prompted the Tinubu campaign organisation to issue a statement calling on the police to leave Fani-Kayode alone.

Shaibu, said Fani-Kayode’s invitation by the police was part of the widening investigation of the former minister’s unsubstantiated allegations.

The Atiku aide urged the police not to be intimidated by the Tinubu campaign organisation, insisting that the allegations made by Fani-Kayode were too weighty to be ignored.

He lambasted Tinubu’s campaign organisation for trying to “intimidate the police.”

Shaibu further said, “We commend the police for widening the scope of investigation by inviting Fani-Kayode over claims of army generals meeting with Atiku with a view to toppling a democratically elected government.

“However, as we had stated earlier, Fani-Kayode is not acting alone. The defence put up by Mr Bayo Onanuga on behalf of Tinubu’s campaign organisation shows that Fani-Kayode has not been acting alone.

“It is obvious that other members of Tinubu’s campaign have information about this supposed coup. They all need to be invited so they can shed more light on the coup.”

He advised the police not to leave any stone unturned as the probe deepens.

Shaibu said Fani-Kayode must not be treated as a sacred cow because he is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the police must not just invite Fani-Kayode but must also grill him with a view to prosecuting him if he is unable to produce the names of the purported coup plotters.

He added, “Fani-Kayode should not just be given a slap on the wrist. He should be prosecuted if he cannot produce the names of the coup plotters.

“On July 7, 2022 Fani-Kayode similarly accused soldiers of complicity in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack and the attack on Kuje prison where hundreds of terrorists were released.

“Till date Fani-Kayode has refused to reveal the identities of the soldiers involved. These are allegations that are too weighty to be ignored. The police and the DSS must thus dig deeper for the sake of national security.”