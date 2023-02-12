Coup scare: Atiku urges security agencies to probe Fani-Kayode

.

John Alechenu and Idowu Bankole, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged security agencies to invite the Director of Special Projects and Social Media of the Tinubu/ Shettima presidential campaign, Femi Fani-Kayode, for questioning over his claims that he met with serving generals to derail democracy.

Atiku specifically urged the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force as well as other relevant security agencies to take Fani-Kayode to task over his grievous and unsubstantiated insinuations boarding on treason.

The PDP candidate spoke through his Special Assistant, Public Communications, Mr Phrank Shaibu, in a statement, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He issued the statement in response to a tweet by Fani-Kayode that Atiku met with top army generals with a possible plan to scuttle the election or perpetrate a coup, an offence which attracts the death penalty.

Shaibu said, “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered responding to Fani-Kayode who has over the years built a reputation of being an inveterate liar so much so that he was even publicly blacklisted by the Nigeria Union of Journalists after his disgraceful outburst at a journalist.

“However, allegations and insinuations of a coup should not be taken lightly given the fact that it is treason, an offence that carries the death penalty.

“While commending the Nigerian military for effectively rubbishing Fani-Kayode’s barefaced lie, we call on security agencies to invite him to shed more light on the allegations.”

Shaibu described Fani Kayode’s attempt to recant as belated, adding that the allegations are too grave to be ignored.

He said, “No! Fani Kayode cannot recant. We refuse to accept that. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands. He who comes to the Lord must come with contrition.

“Contrition requires remorse and confession. If Fani-Kayode wants Nigerians to take him seriously, it is his confession that he lied or his provision of proof that he did not.

“This man, who has vilified many people through his lies, wants to get acceptance without doing penance for an act of wickedness motivated by finance!”

Shaibu recalled that when the late Deputy Central Bank Governor, Obadiah Mailafia, made allegations that a serving governor was a Boko Haram commander, he was invited five times by the DSS and the police until he had to run to court.

He said Fani-Kayode must not be given preferential treatment because he works for the ruling party.

“The late Mailafia was invited more than five times by the DSS and the police for saying a serving governor was a Boko Haram commander. Fani-Kayode has also made an allegation that borders on security and must thus be invited to expiate as failure to do so will be partisanship,” Shaibu added.

Shaibu noted that Fani-Kayode was known by Nigerians to be a cantankerous individual who has been unable to shake off allegations of substance abuse levelled against him by the APC in a statement signed by Alhaji Lai Mohammed on March 2, 2015.

He said, “In a statement on March 2, 2015, the then APC National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (now information minister), said Fani-Kayode may have been ‘unhinged, perhaps as a result of a relapse into an unhealthy lifestyle of substance abuse’.

“Today, Fani-Kayode has chosen to be the spokesman for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man who American authorities accused of laundering millions of dollars for drug kingpins and was forced to forfeit $460,000. Indeed, Fani-Kayode and Tinubu’s newfound love is understandable because as the saying goes, show me your friend and I will tell you who you are.”

Shaibu said it was ironic that Fani-Kayode had been missing his corruption trial before the Federal High Court in Lagos, claiming that he is ill and yet continues to play an active role in Tinubu’s campaign.

He added, “Fani-Kayode is currently facing corruption charges to the tune of N4.9bn before Justice Abike Fadipe at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

“For several months he refused to show up in court but went on to forge a medical report of Kubwa General Hospital, claiming to be ill only for the hospital to deny ever issuing the report.

Shaibu urged Nigerians to remember that Fani-Kayode remains the biggest traducer of the APC until last year.

He said, “Nigerians must not forget that it was Fani-Kayode that gave the APC the nickname Almajiri Peoples Congress.

“This is a man that said he would rather die than join the APC, describing the ruling party as a bloodthirsty, blood-lusting, accursed political association of Boko Haramists, Fulani herdsmen, genocidal maniacs, ethnic cleansers, mass murderers, ethnic supremacists, religious bigots, cow-lovers and corrupt treasury looters that have brought nothing but death, division, misery, poverty, incompetence, shame and destruction to our nation and our people will burn in hell forever!”

Shaibu equally enjoined Nigerians not to forget that it was Fani-Kayode that had been demonising northerners, encouraging separatists and inciting southwest agitators for the last seven years.

He stressed that “Fani-Kayode has never believed in the unity and prosperity of Nigerians. In a bid to hold the government to ransom, he became a spokesman for IPOB, following Nnamdi Kanu all over the place in order to gain relevance.

“From there, he jumped to Sunday Igboho whom he was encouraging to attack and kill northerners.

“After he was called to the dinner table by the APC, he suddenly became interested in nation-building and became the de facto campaign manager of Yahaya Bello and then moved over to Senate President Ahmad Lawan before settling for Tinubu. For Fani-Kayode, it is ‘anywhere belle’s face’.”

Shaibu recalled that when President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, Yusuf, suffered a motorbike accident in December 2017, every Nigerian regardless of religion and political affiliation prayed for his speedy recovery but this was not the case with Fani-Kayode.

He noted that , “Rather than act like a normal human being, these were the words Fani-Kayode had to utter when the President’s only son was struggling for his life:

‘God told Pharaoh to let my people go. Pharaoh asked who He was. God told him ‘I am the I Am, that I Am’ and sent signs of His awesome power. It cost Pharaoh both his own life and that of his son.”

Meanwhile, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has commended the Military for denying the alleged meeting with Atiku and denied any coup plot.

FFK on his Twitter handle, wrote, “Glad that the Army has cleared the air & denied reports about a meeting between officers &

@Atiku”

“Happy that the newspaper report I referred to has proved to be FALSE. As I said, “if true”, it would have been troubling. I commend the Military for their commitment to democracy.”

…the last 24 years since the return of civilian rule in 1999. I would encourage them to continue to be watchful and alert and to continue their good work by supporting, protecting and sustaining our democracy.” he concluded