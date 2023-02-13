Coup scare: Atiku urges security agencies to invite Fani-Kayode for questioning 

By John Alechenu

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has urged security agencies to invite the Director of Special Projects and Social Media of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign, Femi Fani-Kayode, for questioning over his claims that he met with serving generals to derail democracy.

Atiku specifically urged the Department of State Services, DSS, the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to take Fani-Kayode to task over his grievous and unsubstantiated insinuations bothering on treason.

The PDP candidate spoke through his Special Assistant, Public Communications, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, in a statement, in Abuja yesterday.

He issued the statement in response to a tweet by Fani-Kayode that Atiku met with top army generals, with a possible plan to scuttle the election or perpetrate a coup, an offence which attracts death penalty.

Shaibu said: “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered responding to Fani-Kayode who has over the years built a reputation of being an inveterate liar, so much so that he was even publicly blacklisted by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, after his disgraceful outburst at a journalist.

“However, allegations and insinuations of a coup should not be taken lightly, given the fact that it is treason, an offence that carries the death penalty.

“While commending the Nigerian military for effectively rubbishing Fani-Kayode’s barefaced lie, we call on security agencies to invite him to shed more light on the allegations.”

Shaibu described Fani-Kayode’s attempt to recant as belated, adding that the allegations were too grave to be ignored.

“No! Fani Kayode cannot recant. We refuse to accept that. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands. He who comes to the Lord must come with contrition.

“Contrition requires remorse and confession. If Fani-Kayode wants Nigerians to take him serious, it is his confession that he lied or his provision of proof that he did not.

“This man, who has vilified many people through his lies, wants to get acceptance without doing penance for an act of wickedness motivated by finance!” Shaibu said.

He recalled that when the late Deputy Central Bank Governor, Obadiah Mailafia, made allegations that a serving governor was a Boko Haram commander, he was invited five times by the DSS and the police until he had to run to court.

He said Fani-Kayode must not be given preferential treatment because he works for the ruling party.

“The late Mailafia was invited more than five times by the DSS and the police for saying a serving governor was a Boko Haram commander. Fani-Kayode has also made an allegation that borders on security and must thus be invited to expiate as failure to do so will be partisanship,” Shaibu added.