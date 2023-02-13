Coup allegation: Femi Fani-Kayode grilled by DSS

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

A former minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, is currently being interrogated by the Department of State Services over his claim that certain politicians are working with the military high command over possible coup.



The DSS in response summoned the APC Campaign spokesman for questioning. The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, confirmed to Vanguard on Monday that Chief Fani-Kayode was still with them in Abuja.



Afunanya said: “Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has been with the DSS since 9am today 13/02/23 in response to the invitation extended to him by the Service”