Corps members protest non-payment of allowance in Lagos 

Corps members expected to be on election duty with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have embarked on a protest over non-payment of their allowance in Lagos.

The protest is taking place at the Ikosi High School area of Lagos State.

Vanguard gathered that the corps members are refusing to move to their respective polling stations.

“No money, no movement,” the corps members could be heard chanting.

In similar vein, Adhoc staff of INEC also protested ealier today over non-payment of allowance in Kano state.

Our correspondent gathered that the aggrieved INEC adhoc staff embarked on the protest at Dorayi, Gwale LGA, Kano State.