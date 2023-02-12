 Convoy attack: Okowa mourns security aides, says killing barbaric

Ifeanyi Okowa

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

VICE-PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, described as unfortunate the killing of three of his security aides who were ambushed on Friday night by unknown gunmen along Ihiala-Orlu Road enroute Umuahia, Abia State.

Briefing newsmen in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, described the killing of the police officers, Inspector Lucky Aleh, Inspector Celestine Nwadiokwu and Inspector Jude Obuh, attached to the Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit of the Government House Asaba, as barbaric and unacceptable in a country seeking to be united again for peace and development.

While saying that the late officers would be greatly missed for their contributions to the peace and development of Delta, Aniagwu commiserated with the state Police Command and families of the officers.

He said: “We bring you the sad news of our very gallant officers who have helped us in maintaining peace in our state attached to the Explosives Ordinance Disposal EOD in Government House, Asaba.

“The officers met their untimely death while they were proceeding as advanced team for the PDP National Campaign Rally in Abia, unfortunately this particular team veered off from the convoy and took another route different from where the convoy was taking.

“They were ambushed along the Ihiala-Orlu Road enroute Umuahia by non-state actors who eventually killed three of them in police uniform while the one on mufti escaped.

“We have recovered their corpse and we have also reached out to their families,”

The Commissioner said some accounts of the incident trending on social media was untrue, adding that the state government delayed announcing their untimely death because efforts were being made to reach their families before making the announcement.

He called on security agencies in the country to fish out the killers and bring them to book so that Nigerians can once again live peacefully in any part of the country.

“What is happening in parts of this country today, particularly in the South-East, is not healthy for our development as a country because the elections are very very close,” Aniagwu stated.

“The security we are asking for are not just for the purpose of the elections. It is also something that everybody wants. We should be able to have security at every given time; that way, we would have development.

“We must also plead with our brothers and sisters who may have taken guns on the account of what they see as agitation to know that the best way to help our people, is to allow peace to reign. That way development will take place in the South-East.

“Our people in the South East are very very industrious, they are commerce oriented and have developed love for one another over the years.

“We will plead with these our brothers to allow this kind of love that permeated the atmosphere in the time past in the South East, to continue to pervade that environment.

“That way, they are able to ensure that government will bring development to them and also able to ensure that private sector investments would thrive”.

Less than two weeks to the presidential

and National Assembly elections, no

fewer than 41 attacks have been recorded on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, facilities and politically exposed persons including presidential candidates.

In the incidents, which have increased fears about the likely conduct of the polls, President Muhammadu Buhari, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party, LP, and Governor Seyi Makinde were not spared.

Apart from these highly exposed persons, some politicians have also been targets of the attacks, with some losing their lives in the process.

The situation, which has sent a wrong signal across the country, is already spreading fears that the exercise may be marred by violence.

Findings by Sunday Vanguard showed that the incidents happened in less than three months across the country.

Attacks

A breakdown indicated that 11 INEC offices were attacked, leading to the destruction of property including election materials.

The figures represent confirmed cases by the police and eyewitnesses’ accounts eventually reported by the media.

The highest number of attacks on INEC offices was recorded in Imo while Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun and Osun states respectively witnessed one incident each.

As things stand, there are worries that should the trend continue, the credibility of the elections would be threatened as many people may not be able to cast their vote.

Security experts and party leaders identified what they described as the inability of Federal Government to stem the development, as being responsible for the surge in such attacks.

According to them, non-state actors have taken advantage of poor security presence to continue their reign of terror on INEC offices and other targets.

Consequently, government was urged to ensure that further attacks on the electoral umpire’s facilities and politicians do not occur again to ensure violence-free elections.

Their fears are not out of place as INEC had also expressed similar concerns.

The electoral body had, in December 2022, expressed fears that further attacks on its facilities could affect the conduct of the general elections.

Systematic

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this at a workshop on political violence and election security organised by the National Defence College in Abuja.

According to him, the attacks recorded in 2022 were systematic and coordinated to derail lNEC from conducting free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

However, speaking to Sunday Vanguard, Founder/CEO of Bulwark Intelligence Solutions, Tanwa Ashiru, said the attacks signify early warning signs that some INEC locations and polling units would likely be attacked because they are soft targets with minimal layers of protection.

Ashiru, a U.S Air Force veteran with over 14 years of experience in Intelligence Analysis, said the intent of those carrying out the attacks was to prevent INEC’s ability to distribute election materials and conduct free and fair elections across some parts of the country.

She said: “Clearly political thugs are the perpetrators. Their intent is to prevent INEC’s ability to distribute election materials and conduct free and fair elections across some parts of the country. These attacks are a threat to the polls. First, they signify early warning signs that some INEC locations and polling units will likely be attacked because they are soft targets with minimal layers of protection.

“Secondly, some citizens might be unable to vote because INEC materials might be unavailable due to their destruction in these constant attacks. Security agencies know that INEC assets are direct targets in this season, thus they should deploy more personnel to ensure that the commission’s assets are reinforced with additional layers of protection.

“Also, INEC should try to utilize cameras and other surveillance equipment which can assist in investigation and suspect identification, post-attack. These could include the use of cameras in vehicles, on their premises and even body cameras on certain personnel.”

Threat

On his part, renowned security expert and MD/CEO of Abokus Integrated Security, Sam Otoboeze, described the attacks as the handiwork of paid hirelings.

“Attacks on INEC facilities and individuals are simply the handiwork of saboteurs, who are paid to do so. It is the handiwork of those who benefit from the multifaceted problems facing the country. The blame, therefore, goes to the selfish Nigerians, who do not wish Nigeria well, whoever they are, and for whatever reasons they may have”, Otoboeze said.

He added that the incessant attacks should be seen by Nigerians as an opportunity to demonstrate the strength and rescue Nigeria.

“Of course, the attacks pose a threat to free and fair elections. It may significantly lead to voter apathy. It should rather be an opportunity for Nigerians to demonstrate the willpower, which is very imperative to rescue Nigeria,” he added.

Isolated

Meanwhile, the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has attributed the wave of attacks to the activities of non-state actors, saying they would not have any negative impact on the forthcoming general elections.

Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Chief Spokesperson of the council, Mr. Festus Keyamo, said: “These attacks have been happening before the present electoral process began and they were carried out presumably by non-state actors. They are not politicians but they are people who say they don’t believe in Nigeria.

“They are the ones causing crises in a certain part of the country and it has nothing to do with politics. We have seen videos of them burning cars of politicians and killing people in broad daylight. So, people shouldn’t mix it up, but it is up to Nigerians to speak up and condemn it, instead of leaving it for the law enforcement agents alone.

“These attacks will not affect the overall outcome and credibility of the results because they are very isolated, but it would be better to have every single part of this country involved in the electoral process.’’

Police

Similarly, National Publicity Secretary of Youth Progressive Party, YPP, Mr. Ayodele Adio, told Sunday Vanguard that the attacks could be brought to the barest minimum if the police do their job.

He said: “The spate of violence hasn’t scaled up to the point where it has become a national emergency, meaning it can be dealt with by the police. So what we must do and what we are doing is to call on the Inspector General of Police to give us internal security and to ensure that his men do their job.

“They are well-equipped to deal with miscreants who want to scuttle the peace that we are currently enjoying in our country. We think that if the police do their job of ensuring internal security, we believe that the pockets of violence that are being reported across the country now will be brought to the barest minimum.”

Enemies of Nigeria

Also speaking on the matter, Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign, urged security services to rise to the occasion by nipping incessant attacks in the bud.

It said enemies of Nigeria and anti-democratic forces were behind attacks on INEC facilities across the country with the sole aim of frustrating the move to vote out APC.

The spokesperson for the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a telephone interview with Sunday Vanguard.

He said: “Our appeal is to all Nigerians, especially our security forces to rally round to make sure anti-democratic forces do not succeed in frustrating our collective march towards liberating Nigeria from the shackles of the incompetent All Progressives Congress and all it represents.

“The Atiku-Okowa Campaign believes a Nigeria which works for all of us is possible that is why our principal, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Ifianyi Okowa, have been going around Nigeria holding issue-based campaigns with details of how they intend to rescue Nigeria.

“We condemn attacks on INEC facilities in the strongest possible terms and appeal to Nigerians to assist relevant security services with useful information to arrest the situation.

“We also urge Nigerians to protect their Permanent Voters Cards because in less than three weeks it will be time to vote for Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s next President to end the misery brought upon our country by the APC. “