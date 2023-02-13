Contempt: Abuja CSOs give EFCC boss, Bawa 72hrs to obey orders

.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Few days after a mass protest in Lagos, Civil Society Organizations CSOs in Abuja under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance have threatened mass action against the Chairman, of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa if he continues to act in breach of court orders.

At a news conference Monday in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the coalition, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi who was flanked by other leaders of the coalition said it is a sad moment in the history of Nigeria that those saddled with the responsibility of protecting the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are the ones abusing it.

He said with the appointment of Mr Bawa as EFCC boss, Nigerians expected a paradigm shift in the operational areas of the commission, but the reverse is the case.

“Here is a vibrant young man who has been committed to prison on two different occasions regarding his abuse of court orders. His reign has seen the worst relationship between the EFCC and the judiciary, an arm supposedly used to convict financial offenders by the same commission.

“We are further worried when in recent times, Mr Bawa was committed for contempt by several courts of competent jurisdiction on account of his willful abuse of Court Orders, but he continues to go about enjoying the protection of the establishment against the rule of law. This act is against the workings of the Buhari administrative policy on the rule of law.

“Recently, a Lokoja High Court convicted and ordered his arrest and committal to Kuje Custodial Centre until he purged himself of the contempt, nevertheless he proceeded to harass, investigate and prosecute those who secured these rightful orders. The EFCC Chairman even expanded his persecution to other individuals who have ever done any lawful business with the Kogi State government without fault.

“Under Bawa’s watch, the United States of America issued a report which indicted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for chasing Yahoo Boys and abandoning the real financial crime offenders to enjoy their loots. The commission has become the opposite of President Buhari’s principle of a strong institutional government.

“We, therefore call on the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Service to wade in and compel the EFCC Chairman to obey court orders before he finally collapsed the image and integrity of the Buhahri’s administration.

“At this eve of transition, we are ready to protect Mr President’s image and preserve his legacy. We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Mr Bawa to order by not allowing him to live above the constitution, but to obey it.

“We make bold to say that, if Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa fails to obey the various court’s orders including the ones that committed him to Kuje correctional centre within 72 hours, we shall mobilize in thousands to the street, to press home our demands, because Nigeria is not the Banana Republic where there is no law and order.

“We will occupy the AGF office and then we move to Bawa’s office. Thereafter, we move to the Presidency’, he stated.