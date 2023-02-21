Consider other alternatives for excluded communities to access new Naira notes, FG, CBN told

By Gabriel Ewepu and Favour Ulebor

AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate 2023 World Day of Social Justice, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Tuesday, counseled the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on considering other alternatives for excluded communities across the 774 Local Government Areas in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in order to reduce the rigours they currently contend with.

This was stated by the Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, an address of welcome in commemoration of 2023 World Day of Social Justice, in Leleyi, Bassa Community, Kwali Local Government Area, of FCT, Abuja.

Ene who was represented by Director of Programmes, AAN, Suwaiba Mohammad Danko, pointed that government should focus on the millions of Nigerians living in poverty who are excluded from most of the policies formulated.

She said: “As we commemorate World Day of Social Justice, we use this opportunity to enjoin the Central Bank of Nigeria to review the implementation strategy of the new Naira notes with a human face.

“Nigeria is a nation with seven hundred and seventy-four (774) Local Government Areas with different peculiar attributes for all communities across these LGAs. It is therefore unacceptable that the same implementation strategy will be deployed across the nation. In the immediate, we hereby call on CBN to as a matter of urgency.

“Embrace cash swaps for those in localities that are hard-to-reach through CBN-engaged money agents, including Micro-finance Banks or plan workable alternatives to provide access to the new notes for those in excluded communities. This should spread across the seven hundred and seventy-four (774) LGAs, and other strategic locations.

“Address the banks and internet service providers to, as a matter of urgency resolve the lingering unreliable online banking and arbitrary unauthorised debit charges Nigerians are subjected to at this crucial time. With the lack of access to cash, the pressure on the internet and mobile banking should be expected and adequately planned for. Continued issues with online transactions will further compound the frustrations of Nigerians.

“Support rural community-dwellers to open bank accounts and encourage the use of mobile banking such as USSD codes where access to internet and android phones is unavailable.

“ActionAid Nigeria also calls on the Federal Government to Increase the availability of money, Enhance cashless transactions, also Promote financial literacy and education which can help to reduce the demand for physical cash by encouraging more people to use digital payment systems and adopt other forms of non-cash transactions.

“The CBN and other financial institutions can organize awareness campaigns to educate consumers on the benefits of digital payments and how to use them.”

The Social Mobilization Manager for Action Aid, Adewale Adeduntun noted that the community decried land grabbing in the community and as it affects their livelihood.

“We have more than seven villages in this community, where we are having different social intervention, we mobilise young people for capacity building, and we also provided them with pieces of information.

“This particular community where we are, land grabbing is a big issue, government takes land at will from people and they give this out to investors who are not even Nigerians, depriving people of their livelihoods and a way of sustaining themselves. Schools land where also taken, children could not go to school. There is no maternity or clinic in the community.

“What we are saying is that, the future of social movement is real, things may be cloudy but if people in communities do not engage government, nothing will be done”, Adeduntun said.

A youth from the Community, Matthew Waladogu, said, “Actually, in our community, we have a lot we are facing including lack of road network, good water, and other basic amenities, which we need as a communities, hence government should come and help us with them.

“The issue of land grabbing, which some people come and collect our lands from us, and claim the lands were bought from the government, and threaten to sue us to court. We find it difficult to cultivate our farms because all our lands have been taken. We need the government to assist us in getting our lands back.”

Meanwhile, the Women Leader, Leleyi Bassa, Felicia Joseph, lamented that, “The challenge we face is, we as women, we need to do business and we don’t have money, we don’t know how to start, our children are suffering, when they finish school, there is no money to sponsor them to school, then they go back to the farm.

“Now, in Leleyi Bassa, we don’t have farm to cultivate again because there are so many people, selling our lands, when we talk they will say they are from Area Council, meanwhile it is a lie. They have collected all our lands in Leleyi Bassa, we don’t have where to farm. We don’t have roads, water and Light as well.”

Earlier, the Local Right Manager, AAN, Kehinde Arowosegbe, explained why AAN chose Laleyi Bassa, which was a result of lack of good road, hospitals and schools, and to enable them point out that injustice has been the root cause.

He also beckoned for support from cooperate individuals, and government to contribute as low as N2000 per month in training a child in school, through the community sponsors programme.