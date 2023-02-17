Concerns in APC after Goje shunned Tinubu’s campaign in Gombe

Danjuma Goje

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

There were renewed concerns, on Friday, within the hierarchy of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, following the absence of a former governor of Gombe State and current senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly, Senator Muhammadu Danjuma Goje, from the presidential campaign rally of his party candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu in Gombe state.

Some party officials have accused Goje of working with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because of the former’s rift with incumbent Gov. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The long-held suspicions however gained traction on Friday as some party officials urged the intervention of leaders to avoid negative electoral consequences.

Though the rally was held at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe, which is part of his Constituency and a few meters away from his residence, there was no one to represent him at the event.

There has been no love lost between Senator Goje, a former Governor of the state and the incumbent Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who served as Commissioner of Finance for eight years under his administration.

The rally, which was graced by a mammoth crowd, had in attendance Governor Yahaya, the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima, party national chairman Abdullahi Adamu, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Governors of Yobe, Borno, Jigawa and Plateau, and many other dignitaries.

Senator Goje has been reported to be at loggerheads with incumbent Governor Inuwa Yahaya. During the APC primaries last year, the two were reconciled by party leaders with Goje promising to work under the leadership of Inuwa Yahaya in Gombe State.

“No sooner than Goje was given his senatorial ticket than he started reneging on the agreement.

“Senator Goje was absent in all local APC campaign outings that Inuwa Yahaya led in Gombe State. He was also absent at the inauguration of the state’s APC Campaign Council and flag off of campaign rallies performed by the national chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

“However, his latest absence at the Tinubu rally in Gombe has ruffled some feathers within the APC national hierarchy after reports emerged that Goje is working with Atiku in order to truncate APC’s victory at both national and state levels.

“The leadership (both Asiwaju and national chairman Adamu are all aware). They are the people who stood as sureties for Goje to prevail on Governor Inuwa to forgive him and give him senatorial ticket. Now he has let them down”, said the party official.

A Gombe-based political analyst, Kabiru Kashere told journalists that the rift between Governor Yahaya and Senator Goje is inevitable considering their different political styles.

“Governor Inuwa is a statesman who maintains a matured approach to politics. Besides, it is on record that Goje had fallen out with all governors that came after him, highlighting his overbearing nature and inability to follow the leadership of others”, he stated.

In his own remarks, another public affairs analyst, Dr Umar Jibrin, alleged that Goje’s initial plan was to decamp to the PDP if he was denied the APC ticket: “He even bought and submitted the PDP nomination forms and their ballot papers carried his name. His plan was to work with Atiku and PDP candidates at all levels. But when he realized that the PDP Guber candidate is grossly unpopular, he started flirting with the NNPP guber candidate. Now all his loyalists are rooting for the NNPP at the state level and Atiku at national level.”

Goje’s Special Assistant, Ahmed Isa, had earlier dismissed claims that his principal participated in the PDP primaries.

“Senator Goje’s photograph on the PDP ballot paper is the work of mischief-makers and political opponents bent on tarnishing his image”, he had stated.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, another APC chieftain in Gombe said; “I was among the people that begged Governor Inuwa to forgive Senator Goje and give him the senatorial ticket. Goje himself swore that he would never work against the governor. But you can now see the moment he got his ticket he returned to his old ways”.

Amid concerns that Gone might upset the apple cart, Frank Kalu, a senior researcher with the New Century Analytics claimed that their polling data projects Governor Inuwa to win a second term, outperforming his two major rivals, but that the presidential poll, would see Tinubu and the APC Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar goin neck and neck.