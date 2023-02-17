Compel APC leaders to release hoarded naira notes, PDP urges Buhari

By John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to compel leaders of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to release billions of naira they have amassed for vote buying in order to ease the pains of Nigerians as a result of the current cash crunch.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

He said the current cash crunch as well as its attendant consequences would disappear if leaders of the APC, including its presidential candidate and governors, immediately release the hundreds of billions of new naira notes reportedly intercepted and hoarded by them for vote buying purposes.

“It is instructive to note that Mr. President in his address to the nation earlier today (yesterday), acknowledged that the naira redesign and swap policies are programmes of the APC administration which is also completely in control of the production and circulation of the new notes. It is, therefore, clear that the PDP has no part in the entire process.

“Our party had earlier alerted on how APC leaders allegedly sabotaged the system and diverted the new naira notes so as to create widespread social unrest to justify their plan to derail the 2023 general elections and truncate our democracy.

“The PDP had also exposed how APC governors are allegedly warehousing the new naira notes in facilities in Lagos, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Imo and other States of the country for the purpose of vote buying in the presidential election.

“In the same vein, our party raised alarm on how the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign had orchestrated the current cash crunch as a strategy to cause crisis, while inciting Nigerians to insurrection, with a view to truncating the electoral process, having come to the reality of the fact that the APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have been rejected by Nigerians ahead of the polls.

“Our party sympathizes with Nigerians over the pain, torture and distress brought upon our citizens by the selfish, vicious and anti-people APC leaders.

“The PDP again salutes the resilience of Nigerians in the face of APC-induced suffering. The APC and its presidential candidate must come to terms with the fact that Nigerians are determined to vote in the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, come February 25, 2023.

”The threats and incitement to violence by the Tinubu Campaign cannot deter the people. The PDP calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to put every measure in place to guarantee peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible 2023 general elections as Nigerians are ready to go to the polls in their determination to vote in Atiku Abubakar as the next president of our country.”