Commuters stranded as transporters reject old naira notes in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Hundreds of passengers were seen stranded along major Streets of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, capital early morning of Wednesday as commercial Minibus and tricycle drivers stopped accepting the old Naira notes ahead of the determination of the suit before the Supreme Court of Nigeria over the Naira notes.

Along Itam -Ikot Ekpene Road, Aka Road, as well as IBB Avenue, many stranded passengers especially Civil servants and traders appeared helpless, frustrated and very sad over the development.

Many even resorted to trekking long distances as the transporters in the state are not using PoS yet. This is even as the transporters increased their fare since last December due to scarcity and hike in petrol price.

Currently, many filling stations across the State are shut down over claims of non-availability of the product, while those that have are dispensing at the cost of N450 and N500.

Vanguard had observed that the commercial drivers and traders in major markets in the metropolis were still collecting the old Naira notes from the commuters and customers respectively even as of Tuesday.

But speaking Wednesday morning, a minibus driver who simply identified himself

as Iniubong said: “Filling stations stopped collecting the old Naira notes almost two weeks ago, but we the transporters have been collecting. Even yesterday (Tuesday) I was collecting, and in the afternoon I went to deposit the old notes.

“So today I decided not to collect Old notes again until I hear what the Federal government will say today. The federal government said they will say their position after the determination of a suit before the Supreme Court today. So let’s wait and see what happens today”

A resident Miss Uduak Samuel a public servant lamented: “I have waited for almost an hour at this Aka junction to see if any Bus will collect the old notes. This cashless Policy is good but the way it is handled is frustrating Nigerians.

“If i wait a little longer and did not get a tricycle or Minibus, I will return to my house, that means no work today. The PoS are not dispensing the new notes, and the Bank’s ATMs have been shut since Monday, so what do they want us to do?. It is sad seriously”

The residents are waiting impatiently to hear from the Federal government after the Supreme Court case