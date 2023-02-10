Communal crisis renders over 300 households homeless in Adamawa

.

By Umar Yusuf

Yola—No fewer than 300 households in Bidoma Development Area of Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State have been displaced following incessant communal clashes between Dingle Uboh clan and their Wanda Wagowang counterparts.

Dingle Ubon clan told a press conference in Yola, yesterday that on the 5th of this month, youths returning from the nearby stream alerted the community that armed men from Wanda Wagowang were almost closing on the villages.

A spokesman for the clan, Mr. Chinde Hebron, alleged that before the community could mobilise its citizens, hell was let loose as scores were injured and houses and other properties were destroyed by the attackers.

He said: “On the 7th of the month, barely two days after the first attack, armed men from the Wanda Wagowang community came calling again for more ferocious attacks.

“The second attack forced hundreds of our kingsmen to flee to neighbouring border villages in Taraba State, even as many others ran to Demsa and Yola to take refuge.”

Hebron added that the lingering feud over farmlands has been on for years, alleging that the paramount ruler of Batta Kingdom, Mr Alhammadu Teneke, has been paying lip services to the crisis as he has not taken concrete steps to resolve the ugly crisis.

“We want to make it categorically clear that it is no longer secret that a former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Adamawa State, Mr. Kennedy Dauda, supported by his brother, retired DIG Philemon Leha are the conflict entrepreneurs behind the raging conflict whose members they influence using their resources and connections.

“From our investigations, we have sufficient evidence to believe that Mr Kennedy Dauda and retired DIG Philemon Leha of Wanela Wagowang Clan are the forces behind the vile attacks of rampaging youths headed by one Nehemiah Garba who has on several occasions used guns to threaten our youths. We are equally aware of how Mr Kennedy often bailed him from Police custody and also blocks any plan to take him to court to face justice.”

Several attempts for the two accused persons to clear themselves of the allegations failed as calls to their GSM lines did not receive a response.

When the retired DIG eventually picked up his call, he said he will talk to the press later as he is currently on a campaign tour with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.