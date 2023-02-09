Come rain, come shine, I remain strong in music industry – Humblesmith

By Ayo Onikoyi

As Nigerian music star, Humblesmith continues to build on the success he has recorded in the music industry over the years, the Osinachi crooner has promised his fans that he would take them on a new musical journey this year.

Amid a growing demand from his numerous fans for the singer to return to the mainstream of the industry where he reigned for some years, Humblesmith insisted that music is a journey that no man can outrun.

He added, saying “You just have to keep doing your thing and continue to show how much you want it.”

For him, come rain or shine, Humblesmith has what it takes to continue to dominate discussions on social media platforms because has mastered the craft well over the years and has influence has not diminished.

With double albums coming in the year, the Born Champion star said he has so much in stock for his fans this year, noting that no one can stop his shine or bury God’s glory in his life.

He hinted about dropping a gospel album and another album as well.

“Recently I have been asked how I intend to carry my fans along on this new journey. What my plans are and what the future holds for me, but my word is simple. Come rain or shine, Humblesmith remains strong in body and spirit. “

The future according to him is in God’s hands and He who started the journey will finish his work.