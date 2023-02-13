Collect your unclaimed NYSC exemption certificates – Poly tells ex-students

the management of The Polytechnic of Ibadan has called on former students with unclaimed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates to collect them before the deadline given by the NYSC.

The Polytechnic Ibadan Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday.



According to a memo from the NYSC dated Dec. 15, a copy of which was addressed to the Rector, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, NYSC has instructed all institutions producing corps members to return all unclaimed exception certificates in their custody to the NYSC headquarters on or before 15th March, 2023.



Adewole said the decision was arrived at based on a new policy by the NYSC.



He said following the above directive by the NYSC, all former students with exemption certificates in the custody of The Polytechnic, Ibadan were advised to collect such as all the unclaimed certificates would be returned to the NYSC headquarters before the expiration of the NYSC deadline.



“Beginning from the next Batch of Exemption certificates to be delivered to corps-producing institutions, all unclaimed copies shall be returned to NYSC within six months of receipts from the scheme,” the memo stated.