Collation: Don’t push us to the wall, MASSOB warns INEC chairman

Members of the Movement for the Survival of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) during their rally to mark the 17th anniversary of the movement, yesterday, in Awka, Anambra State.

By Dennis Agbo

The Movement For The Actualization Of The Sovereign State Of Biafra, MASSOB, has warned the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to be careful on how he is toying with the mandate the Igbo and Nigeria people gave to Mr. Peter Obi on February 25 to become the next president of Nigeria.

MASSOB said that with what INEC is doing, it may be forced to go into self defence despite it’s none violence approach to agitation for freedom, stressing that with the way INEC is trying to truncate the wish of Nigerians at the February 25 polls, the group may change tactics in it’s method of operation.

Spokesman of MASSOB, Samuel Edeson, in a statement the group issued in Enugu on Tuesday, commended Ndigbo for coming out to vote for the candidate of their choice last Saturday, stating that the Igbo by that act proved to the world that they cannot be intimidated by the enemies of Ndigbo sponsored by federal government of Nigeria .

Edeson however said: “MASSOB wish to warn the INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to be careful, because we can see him pulling the trigger. The none violence principle of MASSOB should not be taken for granted. The youths of Nigeria must not allow evil to overcome the good. You must fight and free yourselves from these wicked, selfish, greedy and unpatriotic men.

“MASSOB will now move from none violence to self defence because it is very clear that Ndigbo are not needed in Nigeria. We advice our people to go out and vote just to prove those who believed in Nigeria, that Nigeria never need them (Ndigbo),” Edeson said.

He disclosed that a Nigerian soldier at Amechi military check point in Enugu, on Sunday, told him that Ibos had finished voting, but that the north will decide who wins.

“Again why must the INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood visit Tinubu in his country home in Saturday night after the election, and nobody is saying anything about it. He went there to tell Tinubu that the job has been done .

“Ndigbo can no longer be treated as slaves because of their believe; the shops and business of our people have been destroyed, some where killed in Lagos by Tinubu foot soldiers because they voted for the candidate of their choice .

“The destruction of Nigeria will not come from Ndigbo but from those who think that Nigeria belongs to them, which Tinubu and Prof. Mahmood are part of. EndSARS has come and gone, the next is End Nigeria, if this election is not corrected,” MASSOB threatened.