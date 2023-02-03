Coleman tasks FG, SON on adulteration, counterfeiting

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Coleman Wires and Cables has charged the Federal Government, Standards Organization of Nigeria, SON, among other relevant government agencies on the need to combat counterfeiting and adulteration in the industry.

The Managing Director, Coleman Wires and Cables, Mr George Onafowokan, said this in a statement in Lagos, while reacting to how to resolve the challenges facing manufacturing industry.

He said that more needed to be done by the SON and other related agencies to tackle the challenges, adding that the firm would make cables available at affordable prices.

He stated: “If the cables are affordable, it is competitive; it basically will stop importation, and that is what we are doing.

“Also, the more we focus on making it available at an affordable price, I think counterfeiting and adulteration will cease over time” he said.

Onafowokan said that Nigeria, West Africa and the entire continent should expect a lot more from Coleman with its increasing investments.

According to him, “the company has invested over $100 million in fibre optic cables, marine cables and transmission cables, which has led it to its present position. The key is providing and continuously pushing efficiency, capacity, creating jobs and in the Nigerian philosophy of Coleman, we do not encourage importation.”