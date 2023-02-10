COAS seeks media support towards ending terrorism, conducting hitch-free 2023 general election

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya on Thursday hosted members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and other media executives in Borno State for the First Quarter 2023 Civil-Military engagement, with view to seeking robust collaboration and dissemination of timely and objective information in tackling the menace of banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram/ISWAP and other terror activities bedevilling some parts of the country.

This he said, is imperative as the military and other security agencies and all stakeholders are to rely on the media to ensure hitch-free conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Yahaya stated this at the One-Day First Quarter Civil- Military Media Chat with Journalists which took place at the Officers’ Mess, Theatre Command Joint Task Force, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno state.

The programme was organized by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Major General Markus Kangye with a theme: “Media as a Critical Tool in Addressing Insecurity in Nigeria”.

Although, the former Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Major General Nuhu Angbazo who was the Resource Person, delivered a lecture on the Topic: ” The Role of the Media in Enhancing Civil-Military Cooperation in Joint Operations Environment”, after which, Panel Discussion with the engagement of Media practitioners, Academics, and Military top brass.

The Chief of Army Staff, who was represented by the Commander Infantry Corps, Major General Christopher Musa who is also the Special Guest of Honour, said that media as an important component in the nation’s progress and development process play a very significant role in the society, having been involved in the Nigerian Army’s non-kinetic lines of operation towards ensuring a peaceful and secured Nigeria, as a nation.

“The media plays an essential role in objective reportage and perception management, and It is in recognition of this fact and the quest to achieve effective dissemination of Nigerian Army’s Operational achievements and Civil-Military Cooperation activities, that the Army Headquarters, Department of Civil Military Affairs organizes quarterly Media Chats to acquaint the general public on the Civil-Military Cooperation activities conducted by the Nigerian Army.

“it is a well known fact that modern military operations take place in complex environments characterized by challenges that work against the public well-being of the affected societies.

” This media chat is timely as it is coming up about 2 weeks before the 2023 General Elections where the Nigerian Army will be tasked to provide security in support of civil authority. While in providing such support, the military’s involvement is often questioned by sections of society, and this Media Chat provides an avenue to clarify the extent of our involvement and also helps to shape public perspectives on the roles of the Army in this situation.

”I would therefore, stress the importance of having the media involved in the Nigerian Army’s non-kinetic lines of operation towards ensuring a peaceful and secured Nigeria, as the media is an important component in a nation’s progress and development.

“I want to specifically commend President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for his continuous support to the Nigerian Army and for providing the conducive environment necessary for us to carry out our constitutional mandate.

”I am also proud of the achievements and efforts of the Department in projecting the Nigerian Army’s non-kinetic drive, in line with my Vision of a Professional Nigerian Army

Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria, with the pillars of the vision hinged on Professionalism, Readiness, Administration and Cooperation.

”The Media Chat would provide an avenue for the Department to engage various media practitioners with a view to charting new ways for a more mutually benefiting

relationship between the Nigerian Army and the media, as well as improving media reportage for enhancement of the Nigerian Army Operations along the Non-Kinetic

lines.” General Yahaya stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of the Civil-Military Affairs Department at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, Major General Markus Kangye said, the department was established in December 2010, by the then COAS, Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika (Retd), as a ‘Child of Necessity’ to enhance cooperation, advocacy, seminars, workshops, human rights sensitization, which have drastically reduced mitigation of troops violation in their areas of engagement, as well as keeping the media abreast on the roles of Nigerian Army in the fight against insecurity.

Also in their separate goodwill messages, the Force Commander Multi-National Joint Task Force, MNJTF, Major General Abdul Ibrahim, The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Ibrahim Ali, and the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Major General Waidi Shuaibu commended the media for their sacrifice and patriotism to the nation- building, and pledged that their doors will continue to remain open for a robust media/military relationship for a better society.