Clear salary arrears before leaving office, senior civil servants advise governors

The Association of Senior Civil Servants in Nigeria has called on state governors to settle all outstanding salaries of their workers before they leave office on May 29.

President of the Association, Tommy Etim-Okon, made the call at the Quadrennial Conference of the Association in Plateau in Jos.

Etim-Okon, represented by Chukwuma Igbokwe, Assistant Secretary-General of the association, said that most governors paid arrears of salaries in their first tenure, but failed to do so in their second terms.

He said that clearing salary arrears by governors would enable their successor begin their administration on a clean slate.

”Majority of these governors who are owing workers today cleared salary arrears they met on ground, but today they are owing workers because they believe they don’t need the mandate of the people again.

”We are using this medium to appeal to the governors to pay workers their outstanding salaries before the expiration of their tenure on May 29,” he appealed.

The national president also advised the Federal Government to extend the retirement age of Civil Servants to 65 years.

He also seized the opportunity to appeal to the federal government to address the challenge of fuel scarcity and non-availability of new naira notes, adding that the trend had thrown Nigerians into untold hardship.

He said that the delegates’ conference was an opportunity for members of the association to interact and discuss on issues that affect them.

Mr Sunday Hyat, the Head of Civil Service (HoS) of Plateau, said the hiccups faced in payment of salaries in the state were a result of shortfall and decline in revenue that accrued to the state.

Hyat, however, added that the state was currently up-to-date in the payment of salaries and pensions.

He announced that the state government was working out good incentives for its civil servants and pleaded with the workers to be patient.

In his address, the Chairman of the Association in the state, Mr Titus Malau, called on the Plateau government to address the variations in salary structure and ensured regular promotion and prompt payment of promotion arrears.

There were goodwill messages from the Joint Negotiating Council, the chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Coordinator, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in the state, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an award was also presented to Hyat, Plateau HoS.